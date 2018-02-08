Blue Devils storm past Patriots

West Memphis swished the net to a tune of 52 percent in a mercy- rule victory over Marion

As the weather hailed down outside of Patriots Arena last night, the West Memphis Blue Devils hailed down the wrath of the West Memphis/Marion cross-county rivalry on the Patriots inside the gymnasium, defeating Marion 8153.

Upon taking the court to start the second stanza with a 25-15 advantage, West Memphis pieced together a 24-8 run in the first six minutes of the quarter which saw Marion sink only one field goal during that span.

The Blue Devils ended up holding a 57-32 lead over their host at halftime after two periods that saw nine West Memphis players grace the scoreboard, including three three-pointers a piece from C.J. Prackett and Curtis Washington.

“The kids were dialed in tonight,” said West Memphis head coach Marcus Brown. “CJ, he’s playing extremely well. There’s just not way around it. Curtis is shooting the ball well… Man, we were clicking.”

Despite the 25-point lead at the break, the Blue Devils would not ease up.

West Memphis continued it’s domination in the third quarter, limiting Marion to only three made field goals in the stanza. Brown says it took no convincing on his part to will his players to keep the pedal to the medal after the halftime break.

“It’s all these kids,” Brown said. “They bought in. When they buy in, it’s a great thing for a coach. They’ve been together for a long time and these kids know what to do. Sometimes, they practice themselves. I don’t even come out of the office for 45 minutes to an hour and they go through the stuff that they need to go through.”

West Memphis ended the third frame with an 11-3 run, including a layup by Zachary Byrd to give the Blue Devils a 31-point advantage and help ensure the mercy rule would take affect as soon as the ball was inbounded to begin the fourth quarter.

Though Byrd finished with 11 points, Prackett poured in 16 and Washington pushed through 15, it was sophomore Chris Moore that once again made the biggest impression on the stat sheet for the Blue Devils. The 6-foot-7 sophomore chipped in 13 points while hauling in 13 rebounds and overall dominating the low-post area on offense and defense.

“Chris is Chris,” Brown said. “He’s a man-child. I thought, even at times when we were clicking in the first half especially with threes, I still thought we should have gotten inside a little more.”

Moore was the main contributor to the Blue Devils overall 37-22 rebounding advantage over the Patriots, a stat that was not lost on Marion head coach Nathan Clayborn even before the head coach was made aware of the specific number.

“Rebounds,” responded Clayborn when asked what the difference in the game was. “They killed us on the board. We’ll get back in the gym and get to working on it.”

Marion sophomore Detrick Reeves led the Patriots in scoring, knocking down 15 points. However, that number is a far cry from the point totals that Reeves has grown accustomed to putting up.

“I thought, in the first game, we let him get too comfortable,” Brown said. “This game, we wanted to play him hard. We want him to understand. It’s no disrespect to anybody. We’re just playing hard. The kids are responding really well.”

With three games remaining in the regular season, West Memphis ranks fourth overall in the state of Arkansas and breaks the top 150, coming in at 143 in the nation, according to MaxPreps.

Those numbers mean nothing to Brown, however, who says the Blue Devils focus simply remains on their next competitor.

“We don’t look at that,” Brown said. “Names and rankings, we don’t look at that. We just concentrate on what we got to get done… I just practice my kids, prepare my kids as best I can and they come out and perform.”

That means that West Memphis focus is now on Wynne as the Blue Devils prepare to host the Yellowjackets (8-15, 5-10) this Friday for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.

Marion, meanwhile, looks to rebound this Friday by hosting Valley View (1211), with tip-off slated for 7:30 p.m.

By Collins Peeples