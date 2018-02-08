Crittenden

County Trout Fishing

By John Criner

Times Outdoors Columnist Arkansas is famous for catching trout in streams like the Little Red River, Spring River, Upper White River, and the tail waters of the large reservoirs like Bull Shoals. Arkansas has four species of trout: brook trout, cutthroat trout, brown trout, and rainbow trout, most of which are raised and stocked by the Arkansas Game and Fish. The majority of the trout streams are in the hilly and mountainous parts of Arkansas.

Deep in the Delta, Tilden Rodgers Park has good rainbow trout to be caught. The Game & Fish stocked 750 rainbows in John Gammon Lake on Jan. 22, 2018 and are scheduled to restock in the lake in February and March of this year. The fish are from a half pound to two pounds. If the trout are kept, the fisherman must have a state trout stamp and the limit is 5 per day. Corn, marshmallows, worms, flies, and rubber crappie jigs are the most popular bait and are fished on fly rods and jig rods. Most of the fishermen release the fish to be caught again. If the fish is not kept, a trout stamp is not required. Play it safe and get the stamp just in case you get trout hungry.

Rick and Susan Summer from West Memphis are regular fishermen at the lake. Rick is a retired postal worker and he and Susan fish Tilden Rodgers about 300 times a year using fly rods. They have to give it up when the lake is frozen over. They trout fish this time of year and later in the year fish for bream, catfish, and carp.

Susan, being the better fisherman, has caught a 20 inch trout. Rick caught a tagged trout and the state sent him a trout box of fishing tackle, plus he is also entered into the state drawing for a boat. They say they have caught some very large carp in the lake.

They release all their fish.

The Summers tell of making new friends enjoying the park. It is a good safe place to bring the family.

This past Saturday ended the last of the duck season with Youth Day. It was a perfect morning to hunt but I have not heard of any hunts. Send me some pictures and stories of the kids. Lakeside Taxidermy is a great place to get the trophies mounted with fast service, quality work, and reasonable prices. The kid’s trophies get mounted first.

There are still some hunting opportunities that include rabbits that can be hunted through the month of February with a daily limit of 8 and squirrel hunting that also goes to the end of the month with a daily limit of 12. Both rabbits and squirrels hunted over dogs is a lot of fun.

The Light Goose Conservation Order for snow and blue geese continues until April 25, 2018, with no bag limits and extended shooting hours.

This is the wild west of water fowl hunting with no plugs, no duck stamp, using electronic call, and kill all you can.

The only down side is that it requires very large spreads of decoys and what to do with the birds after the hunt. It is common to harvest 100 birds in a single hunt. A free snow goose registration permit is required and may be obtained by calling 800-364-4263.

Friday night, Feb. 9, 2018, is the men and boys wild game dinner sponsored by Angel’s Way Baptist Church. The supper starts at 7 p.m. at the John Deer Tractor center.

The cost is $10 and Mark Rose is the main speaker.

Bring that boy and enjoy all the wild game you can eat and share in the Christian brotherhood.

