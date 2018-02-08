H«©§C(Q)IPE HOROSCOPE

For Friday, February 9, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) You might overdo things today when schmoozing with others and talking to friends and members of groups. Remember, there are only 24 hours in a day, and there is only one of you. Be realistic about what you can do.

You are in the public eye today – no question. People notice you for your accomplishments or they just notice you because of some silly little reason. Either way, look your best!

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) You want to do anything today that expands your world! You're hungry for more of life! Travel and education are a good start.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Be careful if you have to decide how to share something today, like an inheritance or property. Don't give away the farm. Be fair to all parties, including yourself.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) This is a fabulous day to schmooze with others because you feel popular, sociable and friendly to everyone! Relationships with partners and close friends will be particularly upbeat.

VIRGO (Aug. to Sept. 22) Your sunny disposition will make you popular at work today. Everyone wants to be on your team. Work-related travel is likely.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) This is the perfect day for a mini vacation or even the beginning of a serious vacation. By all means, find ways to party and enjoy yourself today!

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) You will enjoy entertaining at home today. You also will be happy to have a confidential conversation with a family member. Things look hopeful.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

People are attracted to your optimism today, which is why you are popular. In particular, siblings, relatives and neighbors want to be in your company.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Look for ways to boost your income today, because they do exist. It's important to value and appreciate your money making ideas. Work-related travel also might help you financially.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) You feel positive, optimistic and confident today! As well you should, because this is the year that you're going to put your name up in lights!

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) You feel content with the world today, which is a wonderful thing. To appreciate who you are and what you have is the secret to happiness. (Never underestimate the power of appreciation.)

YOU BORN TODAY: You are an energetic, curious humanitarian. You will fight for the underdog and try to help others. This is a year full of excitement and stimulation! Embrace change and new opportunities. Be prepared to act fast. Your personal freedom will be a top priority. You also will travel and do things to expand your horizons. Enjoy this busy, fastpaced year!

