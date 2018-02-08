Lady Patriots rally past Devils

Marion ended the game on a 21- 8 run to upset West Memphis

At the 4:29 mark of the fourth quarter, Marion senior Angel Davie swished a three-pointer from the left wing to give her team a 4845 lead over West Memphis.

Running back down the court, Davie’s face lit up.

It wasn’t only the Marion guard’s first basket of the game, but the bucket also represented the Lady Patriots first lead in the contest over their crosscounty rivals, a lead the home team would hold onto on their way to a 60-50 victory.

Though it took Davie a while to heat up, Marion head coach Shunda Johnson will gladly take the offensive magic from her senior guard late as opposed to not at all.

“We were trying to figure out what was wrong with Angle in the first three quarters, and I’m glad she got a chance to turn it on late,” said Johnson.

While Davie came through in the biggest moment of the contest, it was another Marion senior who constantly caused problems for the Lady Devils (13-10, 65) throughout and even more so in the fourth quarter.

Marion senior Morgan Christian, who connected from the low-post with 5:24 left in the fourth quarter just prior to Davie’s threeball, finished the night with 19 points, nine rebounds, a block and an assist. Christian shot 8-for-12 on the night, including a perfect 3-for-3 in the final frame while pulling in three rebounds in the fourth stanza.

“Morgan Christian came off hot,” said West Memphis head coach Shelia Burns. “I mean, probably the best game I’ve seen her play. She just had it tonight.”

Marion sank 14 of 24 shots in the second half as the Lady Patriots ended the contest on a 21-8 fourthquarter run. Contributing to that run, Marion caused 14 total turnovers and four in the final quarter. Marion junior Tashlee Milow led that performance, swiping 6 possessions from the Lady Devils.

“When they turned their back, we were sending a ‘run and jump’, and Tashlee was that person that we designated to go out there and hit the ball from behind,” Johnson said. “She made a play every single time.”

West Memphis’ offensive woes were also brought on by the absence of 6-foot-4 center Tierra Bradley in the second half.

Bradley led the Lady Devils in the first two quarters, with eight points, including three jump shots, and four rebounds, three assists and a block before a halftime break that saw West Memphis hold a 3224 lead. Marion adjusted at the half, however, as Bradley was held without a field goal in the second half.

The key to limiting the dominating Devil was moving Bradley away from the high-post, according to Johnson.

“We started denying her the high-post,” Johnson said. “We were letting her just get the ball by herself, without any pressure on her, and she was just catching and shooting. And, she should catch and shoot. She was wide open.”

Though Marion ended the night with the hot hand, the team’s roles were vastly different to start the contest. West Memphis sank 13 of its first 16 shots in the game, part of that being 8for-10 first quarter that saw the Lady Devils lead 18-10. Burns says the start is due to the emotion of the rivalry game, emotion that ended up on Marion’s side at the final buzzer.

“We love this game,” Burns said. “It’s such a high, emotional game and it’s whoever is going to have that last run. Last time we had it at home and we did. Tonight, Marion had a great run in the fourth quarter and that made the difference in the ballgame.”

As for the Lady Patriots, Johnson hopes her team enjoyed the victory last night but is prepared to move on, knowing that the current 6A state champions still have a mountain of work to do if they wish to retain their championship.

“We still got three more games,” Johnson said. “I need the girls to enjoy this right now, but we’ve got to be ready for Friday.”

This Friday Marion looks to continue their success when the Lady Patriots host Valley View (12-12, 7-8) for a 6:00 p.m. tip-off.

As for the Lady Devils, they should have no problem returning to winning form against Wynne (0-23, 0-15) in a 6:00 p.m. tip-off.

By Collins Peeples