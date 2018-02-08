Letter to the Editor

“Black History Month” The month of February we recognize as black history month as if we are separate from the human race. The human race is what matters. The visible differences are unimportant, the color of the heart is love and love is of God.

God’s love is to all humankind without distinction, it is grace, mercy and forgiveness.

Through His Son Jesus, He made it known to all mankind that we are all welcome in His kingdom and the abundance of His love.

Jesus gave the example that we are to follow, showing love to our brethren, accepting and loving him as we love ourselves. For how can you say you love and hate your brethren.

Love is the strength of the world, the unifying component that can make one people, without preference or distinction color or place of origin.

We are one in love and one with God.

Willie Mae Jackson Earle, Arkansas

To the Editor: