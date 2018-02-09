Church Announcements

5079 Hwy. 77 N., Marion: Revival Friday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. Revival resumes Sunday, Feb. 11 and runs through the next Friday, Feb. 16 also beginning at 7 p.m. There will be several local ministers preaching. The public is invited. Family and Friends Prayer Line every Monday and Wednesday night at 7 p.m. We will pray for 30 minutes to an hour. It’s up to you how long you can pray or stay on the line. The toll free number is 1-302202-1108 enter access code 550989. You must use the code to begin praying. Everyone is invited to join us in prayer. Elder Charles Gilmer, assistant. Pastor Macon Drake.

Anthonyville Missionary Baptist Church:

Celebrating the Pre-Opening of the 27th Anniversary for Dr. Kenneth & 1st Lady Veronica Gibson on Sunday, Feb. 11 at 2:30 p.m. Guest speaker will be Dr. K. C. McKenney. Guest churches will be Bright Star and Green River of Anthonyville, Truevine of Neuhardt, 1st Baptist of Edmondson and Pleasant Plain and Jennings Temple of Hughes. Everyone is welcome to join us for this special day.

Blessings Thru Faith,

5169 S. College/Waverly Rd., Proctor: Live Legendary History Honorees Sunday, Feb. 11 at 3 p.m. Alonzo Pritchard, 32 years service Manager at Goodyear, Arburt Robinson, 27 years Lieutenant & Captain West Memphis Fire Department, Ptv. Betty J. Jenkins, three years elected to Baptist church, Dorothy L. Cunningham, 31 years Co. Visitation Officer, Earnest English, 22 years Vector Disease Control of West Memphis, Freddie L. Forrest, 37 years, nuclear power manager, Bishop Joe Black, 39 years, supervisor AR D.O. Transportation, Kenneth Brian Geter, 10 years ProTire Automotive, Kimberly D. Ezell, four years, MSCC Basketball coach, Lucy Turner, 34 1/2 years Co. Sheriff & W. Memphis Dispatcher, Min. Lula M. Hamilton, 33 years, Humko Company chemist, Patricia A. Joplin, 25 years W. Memphis & Crittenden County Records and secretary, William E. Milliner, 17 years W. Memphis school attendance officer and William L. Wolfe, 10 years County coroner. Guest church is True Love Divine Ministries and Bishop Samuel Blount. Jeffery Wilson, Elder Larry Price and Pastor Lovell Howard award presenters. Apostle Lillian B. Hodges, host pastor.

House of Prayer Chuch of God In Christ,

Edmondson: Revival Wednesday, Feb. 21, Thursday, Feb. 22 and Friday, Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m. nightly. Pastor Oza Brewer is our speaker.

Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church,

Clarkedale: Celebrating a Night of Love and Praise Sunday Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. Guests will be Sisters In Christ, New Zion Choir, Mt. Olive Choir, soloist Rita Richmon, God Church through Christ Temple of Memphis, Pleasant View of Memphis and soloist Robbie Amos. Evangelist Carolyn Coleman will emcee. Evangelist Mary Crayton sponsor. The public is invited. Rev. Leo Hayslett pastor.

New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 310 E. Polk Ave., West Memphis: Revival, Feb. 9th at 7 p.m. Guest speaker Evangelist. Leslie Wells of Calvary COGIC, Memphis. Love Day Sunday, Feb. 11 at 3 p.m. Guest speaker Bishop Dennis Little and New Generation, Living Water Ministries and Not Ashamed, and many, many more. Sis. Loretta Holmes, sponsor. Rev. S. J. Parker, pastor.

Old St. Paul News: No Children’s church this Sunday, Feb. 11. Frederick S. Anthony, host pastor.

Second St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 305 Ingram Blvd., West Memphis: Pastor Stephen Chitman and the Women’s Fellowship Ministry invite you to our Annual Prayer Breakfast Saturday, Feb. 10 at 8 a.m. Donation is freewill. All proceeds to benefit St. Jude Research Hospital. Please wear red to represent heart month. If you do not have red please come and patronize our endeavors. Stephen Chitman, pastor.

Walk In Truth Ministry,

383 Hwy. 77 N., Sunset: First Men’s Day Program Sunday, Feb. 11 at 2:30 p.m. Bishop Joe Black of Harvestime Church of Crawfordsville will be the guest speaker. Everyone is invited to come. Bishop W. W. Johnson, pastor.

All People Fellowship Ministry,