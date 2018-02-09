‘Greyhound Strong’ – Homecoming ‘18

Homecoming Week full of festivities at ASU Mid-South

By the Evening Times Sports Staff

sports@theeveningtimes.com

Homecoming Week is just around the corner at ASU Mid-South and organizers have a full slate of events planned for the celebration centered around this year’s theme “Greyhound Strong.”

On Monday, Feb. 19, it’s “Red. White. & Blue Day” (and also Presidents Day).

There will be a Homecoming Kickoff where fans can meet the Greyhounds players and coaches at 11 a.m. in the Reynolds Center.

Then at 1 p.m., it’s “Family Feud – Battle of the Sexes Edition,” Hosted by L.I.F.T. & B2B in the University Center, followed by a tailgate party at 2 p.m. in “The Dog House.” Then stick around for the Student vs. Staff Basketball Game at 4 p.m.

and the Greyhounds “Fan Appreciation Game” at 6 p.m., featuring free admission for everyone and a “Battle of the Bands” halftime performance.

Tuesday, Feb. 20 is “Boss Up Tuesday,” with everyone on campus encouraged to wear business attire.

There will be a Black History Program at 11 a.m. in the Reynolds Center.

On “Wacky” Wednesday, students and staff are invited to come decked out in (appropriate) outlandish outfits. There will also be a special community-wide 25th “Anniversary Community Clean Up Day,” from 7:30 to 11 a.m.

Volunteers will meet in the Student Center before traveling to various cleanup sites.

Then at noon, it’s time for a strength exhibition from World Strongman Record Holder John Kopta at noon and Karaoke & Open Mic time at 1 p.m.. Both of those events will be held in the University Center.

And Thursday is Homecoming Day and “Greyhound Pride Day” (Wear your Greyhound Gear). The “Mid-South’s Got Talent Showcase” is at 11 a.m. in the University Center at 11 a.m. There is a Community Tailgate at 2 p.m. in The Dog House, and the Homecoming Games begin at 5:30 p.m.

with the Lady Greyhounds in action, followed by the Greyhounds tipping off at 7:30 p.m., with a half-time perfomiance by The PC Band.

Strongman John Kopta will be putting on an exhibition at ASU Mid-South on Feb. 21 as part of “Greyhound Strong,” the theme for the community college’s Homecoming festivities.

Submitted photo