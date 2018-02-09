History

We have a beautiful history. We have a history of hardships and struggles, but still we are blessed.

There have been many who have sacrificed their lives for the rights and privileges we have today.

This is something we should be grateful for, and thank God because He was in the plan. But I have another thought to consider. We are creating the history for the future generations.

So I just want to ask you this question? How do you want to be remembered?

How will you contribute to history?

By Willie Mae Jackson