Marriage Licences

Feb. 2 James D. Kelley, 42, and April L. Walker, 38, both of Dyer, Tennessee Eduardo Rodriquez, 25, and Vanessa G. Toscano, 19, both of Memphis Tyelin K.C. Byrd, 25, and Cierria R. Alls, 23, both of West Memphis Jesus E. Hernandez, 29, and Edith Rodriquez, 24, both of Cordova, Tennessee Dexter Thorne, 72, and Wanda C. Dillahunty, 72, both of Hughes Frederick C. Chism, 24, and Annanika L. Newsom, 18, both of West Memphis John A. Cook, 36, and Juan F. Davalos, 30, both of Memphis Zachary T. Robinson, 20, and Alexis F. Holifield, 18 both of Olive Branch, Mississippi Francisco Gonzales, 33, and Patricia C. Lopez, 33, both of Memphis Michael Brannon, 32, and Tristin P. Stafford, 26, both of Batesville, Arkansas Feb. 5 Sergio O. Castano, 25, and Maria P. Sanchez, 21, both of Olive Branch, Mississippi Jose D. Mercado, 28, and Jose M. Rodriquez, 21, both of Greenwood, Mississippi Roque A. Romero, 31, and Kiffany K. Wood, 23, both of Memphis Randy N. Robinson, 48, and Santia D. Wallace, 40, both of Wynne Feb. 6 Jason A. Morgan, 41, and Brandy M. Stidmon, 38, both of Proctor Mohammad E. Odeh, 25, and Karen L. Tellez, 27, both of Memphis

Divorce Petitions

Jan. 25 Jenifer Joiner vs. Basil Joiner Sabrina Parks vs. Arnold Parks Jr.

Jan. 26 Vance Plumhoff vs. Jennifer Plumhoff Flavis Hooker vs. Charlotte Hooker Jan. 21 Brandon Stevens vs. Monica Stevens Racquel Smith vs. Marcus Coleman April L. Wilson vs. James A. Wilson Feb. 2 Crystal Mendez vs. Theodore Mendez Jr.

Marion Police Reports 01-22-18 / 01-29-18

01-22-18 – 1:46pm – 252 Manor – Disorderly Conduct 01-22-18 – 12:30pm – 10 Patriot Drive – Assault 01-22-18 – 4:00pm Medel Marconi Disorderly Conduct 01-22-18 – 5:00pm – 110 Surry Trace – Runaway 01-22-18 – 9:15pm – 450 S. Prairie Cove – General Information 01-22-18 – 9:00pm – 109 Cottonwood – Residential Burglary / Theft of Property 01-23-18 – 5:00am – 423 Birdie #8 – Persons in Disagreement 01-22-18 – 2:20pm – 698 Twin Oaks – Harassment 01-22-18 – 11:00am – 292 Manor – Theft of Property 01-23-18 – 8:00am – 306 Edgewood Cove – Drug Paraphernalia with Intent to Use / Possession of Meth or Cocaine LT 2GM 01-23-18 – 2:00pm – 801 Carter – Disorderly Conduct 01-23-18 – 9:00am – 192 Judge Smith – Residential Burglary / Theft of Property 01-23-18 – 4:00am – 90 Sherwood Cove Residential Burglary / Theft of Property 01-24-18 – 3:43am – 3148 I-55 East Service Road Public Intoxication / Disorderly Conduct 01-24-18 – 5:45pm – 515 Par – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property 01-25-18 – 8:00am – 458 E. Brick – Sexual Assault 01-25-18 – 3:30pm – 95 Cottonwood – Persons in Disagreement 01-25-18 – 4:15pm – 95 Cottonwood – Request for Arrest 01-25-18 – 9:44pm – I-55 N/B 10 mm – Speeding / Possession of Sch. VI LT 4oz 01-25-18 – 9:35pm – 3320 I-55 Service Road Possession of SCH VI LT 4oz 01-26-18 – 12:00pm – 505 Fair Oaks – General Information 01-26-18 – 6:00am – 91 Neely Cove – General Information 01-26-18 – 7:35am L.P.Mann – Reckless Driving 01-26-18 – 8:30am – 14 Military Road – Contempt of Court 01-26-18 – 8:00am – 240 Manor – Criminal Mischief 01-26-18 – 10:00am – 321 Sartini – Civil Matter 01-26-18 – 8:00am – 823 Belle Rive – Theft of a Forearm 01-26-18 – 10:00pm L.H.Polk – Speeding / Possession of a SCH VI LT 4oz / Tampering with Evidence 01-27-18 – 11:00pm Highway 77 – DUI 01-26-18 – 10:55pm – 856 Belle Rive – Careless and Prohibited Driving / Leaving the Scene of an Accident / Criminal Mischief 01-27-18 – 3:31am – 120 Sycamore – Persons in Disagreement 01-27-18 – 4:00pm – 324 Block #V – Persons in Disagreement 01-27-18 – 4:45pm – 324 Block #V – Request for Arrest 01-27-18 – 7:00pm – 354 Redwood – Sexual Assault 01-28-18 – 4:41am – 95 Cottonwood – Domestic Battery 01-28-18 – 8:15am – 707 Carter – Civil Matter 01-28-18 – 10:00am – 3148 I-55 Service Road – Persons in Disagreement 01-28-18 – 7:30am – 2 Flowers Trail – Civil Matter 01-28-17 – 4:45pm – 332 Trigg – Persons in Disagreement 01-28-17 – 4:00pm – Rica Road – Terroristic Threatening 01-29-18 – 12:00am – 2100 Highway 77 – Terroristic Threatening / Battery

West Memphis Police Reports 1/22/18 – 1/29/18

1/22/18 2:01 AM 505 S Avalon ST POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 1/22/18 9:02 AM 1650 E Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM A COIN OPERATION MACHINE 1/22/18 10:08 AM 218 Roosevelt AVE BREAKING OR ENTERING / ARTICLES FROM VEHICLE 1/22/18 10:45 AM 1210 E Tyler AVE 3 BATTERY 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 1/22/18 11:02 AM 300 Shoppingway BLVD 42 GENERAL INFORMATION 1/22/18 12:14 PM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 1/22/18 12:36 PM 212 N 4Th ST BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 1/22/18 1:18 PM 212 N 4Th St. THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – ALL OTHERS 1/22/18 2:17 PM 18th / E. Broadway TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY 1/22/18 2:35 PM 603 N 32Nd St. CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE / PROPERTY OF ANOTHER W/VALUE OVER $1000 BUT $5,000 OR LESS 1/22/18 3:18 PM Unknown GENERAL INFORMATION 1/22/18 4:19 PM Unknown LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 1/22/18 7:32 PM Avalon / Shoppingway POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 1/23/18 8:49 AM 508 Purdue AVE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 2ND DEGREE / RECKLESSLY DESTROYS 1/23/18 1:06 PM 204 N 9Th ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 1/23/18 2:20 PM 116 Lincoln ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 1/23/18 2:19 PM 615 E Cooper AVE GENERAL INFORMATION 1/23/18 2:47 PM 409 S 18Th ST POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY CERTAIN PERSONS 1/23/18 3:50 PM 100 Court VIOLATION OF NO CONTACT ORDER 1/23/18 4:09 PM 100 Court SQ SATISFY COMMITMENT 1/23/18 7:27 PM 702 Redbud DR THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 1/23/18 8:04 PM West Madison Ave / South Redding Drive POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 1/23/18 8:35 PM 2411 Gathings DR CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 1/23/18 10:43 PM 214 S 9Th ST THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 1/24/18 8:29 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD FORGERY 1/24/18 9:17 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 1/24/18 10:34 AM 501 W Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 1/24/18 11:05 AM 709 N 18Th ST NO DRIVER'S LICENSE 1/24/18 1:31 PM Memphis Tn GENERAL INFORMATION 1/24/18 1:32 PM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 1/24/18 2:07 PM 300 W Service RD LOITERING 1/24/18 2:17 PM 1910 Van Buren AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 1/24/18 2:20 PM 2900 Dickson ST HARASSMENT / STRIKE, SHOVES, KICKS, OFFENSIVE PHYSICAL CONTACT, OR THREATE 1/24/18 3:31 PM 835 S Woods ST PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 1/24/18 3:18 PM 900 N College BLVD THEFT OF PROPERTY – LOST, MISLAID, DELIVERED BY MISTAKE 1/24/18 5:10 PM 798 W Service RD LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 1/24/18 5:44 PM 800 Martin Luther King Jr DR POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE PURPOSE TO DELIVER LT 2GM 1/24/18 6:02 PM 905 N 7Th ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT 1/24/18 6:09 PM 912 N Avalon ST CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR LESS 1/24/18 6:13 PM 390 S Walker St. THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 1/24/18 6:21 PM 100 E Service RD POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY CERTAIN PERSONS 1/25/18 10:33 AM 3500 Church ST LOITERING 1/24/18 6:46 PM 7th / Thompson DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 1ST OFFENSE 1/24/18 8:04 PM 2050 E Broadway AVE Robbery 1/25/18 12:37 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD ALEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 1/25/18 3:39 AM 100 E Service RD POSSESSION OF SCH VI WITH PURPOSE TO DELIVERY 1/25/18 10:56 AM 203 N Ok ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 1/25/18 12:05 PM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 1/25/18 12:10 PM Rhodes/W Oliver FOUND PROPERTY 1/25/18 2:12 PM 700 N Service Rd. THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 1/25/18 3:15 PM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 1/25/18 3:47 PM 229 Winchell CV THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 1/25/18 4:50 PM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 1/25/18 4:56 PM 203 S 8Th ST POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 1/25/18 5:25 PM 100 Court ST CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE / PROPERTY OF ANOTHER W/VALUE OF $1,000 OR LESS 1/25/18 6:59 PM 2950 E Jackson AVE 59 POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 1/25/18 8:53 PM 127 S 20Th ST THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1,000 1/25/18 9:13 PM 2807 E Harrison AVE Homicide CAPITAL MURDER 1/26/18 8:18 AM 216 N 5Th ST BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 1/26/18 9:16 AM 401 E Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 1/26/18 11:37 AM 3150 Commercial AVE FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD / CARD OR ACCOUNT NUMBER IS STOLEN 1/26/18 12:18 PM 395 Cypress Point RD 7 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR LESS 1/26/18 1:47 PM 2950 E Jackson AVE 1 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 1/26/18 4:11 PM 350 Afco RD FAILURE TO APPEAR 1/26/18 9:37 PM 3225 E Broadway AVE PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 1/26/18 10:54 PM 516 Arlington DR BATTERY 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 1/27/18 2:11 AM State Highway 191, Approximately 850 feet East of State Highway 77 Homicide – NEGLIGENT / WHILE INTOXICATED 1/27/18 3:53 AM 530 S 14Th ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 1/27/18 4:28 AM 3952 E Service RD 5 RESISTING ARREST – REFUSAL TO SUBMIT TO ARREST / ACTIVE OR PASSIVE REFUSAL 1/27/18 6:28 AM 1414 E Broadway AVE FORGERY 1/27/18 8:41 AM 2003 E Service RD Robbery 1/27/18 6:54 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 1/27/18 1:44 PM 1800 Missouri ST E THEFT $25,000 OR MORE – ALL OTHERS 1/27/18 2:20 PM 1801 E Madison AVE BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 1/27/18 3:27 PM 701 State Highway 77 THEFT BY RECEIVING $1,000 OR LESS 1/27/18 4:15 PM 3901 Petro RD LOITERING 1/27/18 5:28 PM 517 S 17Th ST PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 1/28/18 1926 N Avalon ST 61 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 1/28/18 5:25 AM 3400 Service LOOP LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 1/28/18 9:40 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 1/28/18 12:03 PM 4251 Petro RD CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR LESS 1/28/18 12:51 PM 1600 N 6Th ST THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 1/28/18 3:20 PM 2402 Goodwin Ave. 309 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 1/28/18 4:31 PM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 1/28/18 10:41 PM West Broadway Avenue / North College Boulevard VIOLATION OF THE ARKANSAS HOT CHECK LAW 1/29/18 2:16 AM 1100 Ingram BLVD THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 1/29/18 5:36 AM 2950 E Jackson AVE 1 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 1/29/18 8:33 AM 729 N 18Th St. BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 1/29/18 9:00 AM 1108 N Redding St. TERRORISTIC THREATENING 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY 1/29/18 9:45 AM Elizabeth Ln/ Marjore Dr Driving on Suspended Drivers License for DWI 1/29/18 10:33 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD GENERAL INFORMATION 1/29/18 1:03 PM 798 W Service RD CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY LESS THAN $500.00