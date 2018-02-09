HOROSCOPE M(Q)MO§€(Q)IPE

TMJIMJS (Apri 2® to May 2®)

For Saturday, February 10, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Personal details about your private life might become public today. This is something to think about in case you want to do some damage control.

Do something different today to shake things up a bit. You're restless! You want adventure and a chance to learn something new!

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Try to wrap up some loose details with red-tape paperwork relating to taxes, debt, bills, inheritances or insurance issues. Just do it. (Whew!)

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Because the Moon is opposite your sign today, you will have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. This simply requires a bit of tolerance and compromise.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Take 30 minutes (or even 15 minutes) today to tidy up little messy areas so that you feel you are more on top of things. It doesn't take much to turn your attitude around. Be kind to yourself!

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Give yourself a chance to relax and get in touch with your creative urges. Be like a child again. Enjoy singing, dancing and drawing just for the fun of it!

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) If you get a chance to cocoon at home today, it will please you. You need to hunker down somewhere and relax among familiar surroundings. A talk with a female family member could be important.

SAGHTTAMUS (N®v„ 22 it© B©< e„ 21)

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) During discussions with siblings, relatives and neighbors today, you want to get right down to the nittygritty of something. You don't want to waste time with superficial chitchat.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Between your busy chores and meanderings, you might give a little thought to your values today. What really matters in life? If you know what really matters to you, it helps you make big decisions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Today the Moon is in your sign, which brings you a bit of extra good luck. It also makes you more emotional than usual.

AQUAMIUSS (Jsumo 2dl) to F®k 18) AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) You will enjoy hiding somewhere today. You need some privacy. You need a breather. Do what you can to take a break from everything.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) A heart-toheart talk with a female friend will be important to you today. It might steer you in a new direction or cause you to change some of your goals.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are ambitious and have a natural sense of authority. You also can be competitive. This year is about personal responsibilities, family and service to others. Take care of yourself so you can help others. Explore the arts. Enroll in a class. Nurture relationships you value. Personalize your home with touches (a photograph?) of these relationships.

IBOEN TOIOAYs

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)