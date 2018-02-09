Sports Briefs

• ASU Mid-South Men’s Basketball — Saturday, Feb. 10, the Greyhounds take on North Arkansas College at 2 p.m. (Away)

• ASU Mid-South Women’s Basketball — Saturday, Feb. 10, the Lady Greyhounds take on North Arkansas College, at 12:00 p.m. (Away)

• Earle Boys Basketball

— Saturday, Feb. 10, the Bulldogs take on Lee, at 6 p.m. (Home)

• Earle Girls Basketball

— Saturday, Feb. 10, the Lady Bulldogs take on Lee, at 6 p.m. (Home)

• Marion Boys Basketball — Friday, Feb. 9, the Patriots take on Valley View, at 7 p.m. (Home)

• Marion Girls

Basketball — Friday, Feb. 9, the Lady Patriots take on Valley View, at 6 p.m. (Home)

• West Memphis Boys Basketball — Friday, Feb. 9, the Blue Devils take on Wynne, at 7 p.m. (Home)

• West Memphis Girls Basketball — Friday, Feb. 9, the Lady Devils take on Wynne at 6 p.m. (Away)

• Spring Volleyball Signups — Registration is underway for the J.W. Rich Girls Club Spring Volleyball Season. Girls ages 8 and up can sign up now at the Girls Club, 519 Shoppingway Blvd., in West Memphis from 3 to 6 p.m. (closed Wednesdays), or from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. The cost is $50. For more infomiation visit the J.W. Rich Girls Club Facebook page or call (870) 735-0969.

• Greyhound Strong —

ASU Mid-South Homecoming Week, featuring world record holder John Kopta’s strength demonstration at the University Center Student Lounge, Wednesday, Feb. 21, at noon. The public is invited.

• Race Between the Bridges — Cirque du Velos Cycling of Memphis is pleased to announce it is hosting the Inaugural “Race Between the Bridges” gravel bike/mountain bike race on Feb. 24, at 9 a.m. The race will take place at the trailhead of the Big River Crossing on the Arkansas side, across of downtown Memphis. The route is on the 6-mile loop gravel/dirt road in Crittenden County. Much of this road lies between the 1-40 and the I- 55 bridges. There will be three races: the A race (5 laps), the B race (4 laps) and the C race (3 laps), and each race will have a gravel bike division and a mountain bike division. There will be awards for top 3 male and female finishers for the race and each category. Registration is available online via Start2Finish’s race website: (https ://racebetweenthebridges. racesonline.com/re gister).

• Troops and Boots 5K Run/Walk — The Military Retirees of the Tri-State Area (MRTSA) will present their Second Annual Troops and Boots 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, June 16, beginning at 8 a.m., at the MRTSA/R.Q. Venson VFW Clubhouse, 280 Cynthia Place, in Memphis.

Registration is $25 and discounts are available through June 9. Online registration is available at https://troopsandboots5k.ev entbrite.com. For more information, email mrtsa5krun@gmail.com or call 901-527-0238.

• Delta Gymnastics classes — Classes available for ages 2 and up on Thursdays at 5:15 p.m. For more information please contact Delta Gymnastics at 870-7355900. John Beaumont – jbeau.younglife@gmail.co m, Sara Fenter sfenter@fen- terpt.com, or Jerry Fenter – jfenter@fenerpt. com.

• Studio Gray Dance Clinic — at the Boys & Girls Club of Crittenden County. Designed to help kids going into cheer, pom & hip-hop. $10. To register, contact us at info@mystudiogray. com, or call 901 303- 6221.