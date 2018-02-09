WM grads make OBU Deans List

Ouachita announces students named to Fall 2017 Dean’s List

newsbureau@obu.edu ARKADELPHIA— Ouachita Baptist University has named approximately 400 students to its Fall 2017 Dean’s List. Two West Memphis alum were recognized: Tabetha Troxler and Lindsey Swafford.

To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must compile at least a 3.5 grade point average and be classified as a full-time student, with a minimum of 12 academic hours. Ouachita Baptist University, a private Christian liberal arts university in Arkadelphia, is ranked among “Best National Liberal Arts Colleges” by U.S. News & World Report and among “America’s Top Colleges” by Forbes magazine. Serving since 1886 as a Christ-centered learning community, Ouachita has a current enrollment of 1,517 students from nearly 30 states and 30 nations.

From the OBU News Bureau