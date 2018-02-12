Blue Devils swat down Yellowjackets

West Memphis senior Kelsey Hubbard scored 11 points in the victory

WM School District So far it hasn't been the senior year that Kelsey Hubbard expected.

The 6-foot guard, who started as a junior, came into the year with a nagging ankle injury and it slowed him for the first few games. But then he suffered a high ankle sprain in the Blue Devils' Christmas holiday tournament at Neosho, Mo.

It kept him out until just less than two weeks ago.

He missed over a month.

But Hubbard looks like he's rounding into shape as West Memphis heads into the stretch run before the postseason. He scored a team-high 11 points, including a pair of threepointers on Friday night as the Blue Devils blew past Wynne 66-45 at Lehr Arena.

Hubbard said the time on the injured list really wasn't as stressful as he thought it would be.

'To start off, I was a little down, but Coach (Marcus Brown) told me to keep my confidence and that he was going to ride with me,' said Hubbard.

'Coach told me to trust the process. I'm just really happy I'm out there playing again.'

The Blue Devils (22-2 overall, 15-1 in the 6A/5A-3 Conference) actually had a slow start due to the Senior Night activities before the game.

Wynne bolted to a 9-2 early advantage and the first quarter ended in a 12-12 deadlock.

'It's extremely emotional on Senior Night,' said Brown.

'Everything that happened tonight is expected on Senior Night. I remember my own Senior Night at Murray State. I remember going into the tunnel against Middle Tennessee and my Dad was giving me that nod to get me to relax. I ended up scoring 27 in the second half and ending the game with 39.'

As they have done so often this season, the Blue Devils stepped up their game in the third quarter after leading only 29-21 at halftime.

After Wynne's Terry Burgess hit a three-pointer with 46 seconds to play in the third quarter to cut the West Memphis lead to 40-34, the Blue Devils caught fire. Senior Curtis Washington, who along with Sidney Stinson scored 8 points, swished a three-pointer, and C.J. Prackett, who hit 9, stole a ball in the back-court and converted it into a layup at the buzzer.

Then the Blue Devils scored the first 10 points of the fourth quarter to effectively put Wynne away, leading 55-35.

A little too three-point happy overall for the evening, the Blue Devils hit only 8 of 25 from long range. But after starting out 3 for their first 9 from deep, the Blue Devils connected on 3 of their next 5.

'We were settling instead of working the ball inside,' said Brown. 'But in fairness, we're a pretty good three-point shooting team. Tonight they just didn't fall as often as they have been.'

The Blue Devils had only 7 turnovers through the first three quarters before turning it over 5 times in the fourth quarter when the reserves were in the game. In the 81-53 win over Marion earlier in the week, the Blue Devils had only 6 turnovers through the first three quarters.

West Memphis outrebounded Wynne 32-26.

The Blue Devils also got 7 points from Zachary Byrd and Chris Moore, who deferred to his senior mates on their special night and ended up playing limited minutes.

The Blue Devils travel to Valley View on Tuesday and Nettleton on Thursday before the 6A-East Conference tournament, which will begin on Feb.

17.

By Billy Woods