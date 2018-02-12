Bulldogs ‘breakout’ against Spartans on senior night with 85-60 win

Doolittle ends ‘ slump’ to lead team with 36 points

Earle Bulldogs head basketball coach Billy Murray got the game he had been looking for all season long from senior Travonta Doolittle.

Doolittle broke out of a slump in a big way Saturday on senior night against the Lee Trojans by scoring 36 points and leading Earle to an 85-60 win.

“It was a breakout game for Travonta,” Murray said. “It was probably the best game he’s had in the last ten games. He had been in a slump for the last five or six. He just broke out of it tonight. That’s the one I have been looking for.”

The Bulldogs (20-8) got off to a big 27-12 lead in the first quarter. Senior Quavonn Williams used the inside corner to nail three three-pointers early on in the game and Earle easily maintained a double digit lead the rest of the way.

“He stood right there in that corner and they didn’t cover him,” Murray said. “And if you don’t cover him he’s got that high arcing shot that drives teams crazy when it goes in.”

Earle took a 49-25 lead into half-time and expanded it to 70-43 at the end of the third. The Bulldogs got a little sloppy with their ball handling in the final quarter which allowed the Spartans to outscore them in the fourth 17 to 15. But for the most part Lee never got close as Earle poured on the speed and used the boards to haul in 45 rebounds on the night.

Overall the Bulldogs were 30-70 from the floor and hit 11 of 32 three point shots and made 14 of 19 free throws.

Murray said he thought the team was more focused than they have been all season long. “This may be THE breakout game,” Murray said. “Every team has a breakout game and I think this was ours. I think we shot the ball real well. Our free throws were good. We read the ball well. And we kept turnovers down to a minimum.”

Murray added that seniors Doolittle and Williams really put their hearts into the game.

Doolittle was 13 of 30 shooting and hit six of 14 three point shots and was 4 for 6 from the free-throw line. Williams finished with 22 points was 9 of 16 shooting and 4 of 11 on three point shots and pulled down four rebounds.

“They played the way I expected them to play,” Murray said. “If they can bring that same energy to the district tournament in Carlisle I feel good about winning the tournament.”

Junior Darius Cisero also had a big night for the Bulldogs recording a double- double with 15 points and 15 rebounds.

Murray said he bumped in to Cisero in the barbershop that morning and challenged him to bring his best game.

“We walked in to the barbershop at the same time,” Murray said. “The barber asked him about his game. I said you haven’t showed up this year. And he said ‘I’ll show you coach.’ And he came out and he played like I thought he could play.”

Earle has the next four days off before entering tournament play.

“I feel good with a win like that,” Murray said. “We’ve got four days to practice. I think in four days we will have all the wrinkles out and I think we will win.”

By Mark Randall