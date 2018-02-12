HOROSCOPE MOMJJSCOIPE

For Tuesday, February 13, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) This is a social day! Enjoy schmoozing with others, especially younger people and women. Some of you will have your eye on a secret admirer. How appropriate for this day!

Today both the Sun and the Moon are high in your chart, which means you are high-viz. Not only do others notice you, they might discuss details about your personal life.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Give in to your urge to shake things up today. You want to be stimulated by seeing new places or learning new information. Get on it!

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) You cannot ignore details about shared property and inheritances today. Something to do with the wealth of others, especially your partner's wealth,



needs your attention.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Today you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others because both the Moon and the Sun are opposite your sign. Just be tolerant and patient. No biggie.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Today you want to do whatever you can to become healthier and get in better shape. Investigate what you might do. Even a tiny step in the right direction makes a positive difference!

It's a playful day! Enjoy fun activities with children. Make a date with your main squeeze. This is a great

day to enjoy the arts, sports events and parties!

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Give into the urge to cocoon at home today, because you will love to relax in familiar surroundings. You might be more involved with a parent than usual.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You're keen to communicate with others today. You want to enlighten someone about something. Go right ahead! What you want to discuss is serious, not superficial and fluffy.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Money, cash flow, finances and even your possessions are tops on your menu today. That's where your focus is. But beneath it all, you're pondering your values.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Today the Sun, the Moon and Mercury all are in your sign. This is empowering, but it also heightens your feelings about everything. Stay frosty.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) With Venus in your sign, you are charming and diplomatic. Nevertheless, you want to play things low-key today and stay in the background.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are an excellent problem-solver and a strong communicator. This year is a time of completion and taking inventory. Review past triumphs and failures as you finish this nine-year cycle. Many will let go of people, jobs, places and things in order to move on to something new. You are moving away from heavy burdens to something new and lighter!



TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)