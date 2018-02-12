Seniors shine against Wynne

A pair of Lady Devil upper classmen led West Memphis to a Senior Night win

WM School District It couldn't have been a more explosive Senior Night for Tatyana Burks.

Burks was one of few starters who dressed out for the West Memphis Lady Devils game against Wynne on Friday night at Lehr Arena. She held nothing back and relished the moment.

Burks scored 13 points in the first quarter and then scored the first 9 points of the second quarter on her way to 25 points in the Lady Devils' 58-33 triumph over Wynne.

Lady Devils head coach Shelia Burns held out underclassmen starters Aryah Hazley, Tierra Bradley and Kenya Freeman, all of whom are nursing nagging injuries.

None of the three even dressed for the game.

'I thought this would be a good opportunity to let them have some rest going into our last two or three weeks of the season,' said Burns. 'We've gotta be healthy going into the (state) tournament.'

That left the scoring options wide open for Burks and fellow senior Kyla Proctor, who added 16 points.

Burks' wide-open style of play has often had to be reeled in by Burns on occasion this season. But not on Friday night.

'I just decided before the game not to address anything she does on the court,' Burns said with a laugh. 'Positive or negative just let her play. The result was she had the game of her life.'

Burks scored 6 quick points as the Lady Devils (14-11 overall, 10-6 in the 6A/5A-3 Conference) bolted to a 16-2 lead. But Burks was only getting warmed up. She scored 16 of the Lady Devils' next 18 points as the West Memphis girls upped the lead to 36-9.

The rest of the game played out with Burns playing her lesser-used players, including all five of the team's seniors.

'(The seniors) deserved this relaxing game where they could just play and have some fun on their big night,' said Burns. 'It's not going to be our last home game because hopefully we'll get a home game in the conference tournament and in the state tournament.'

Following Proctor in the scoring column was senior Dadrianna Robinson, who had 4 points.

The Lady Devils have two road games this week, at Valley View on Tuesday and at Nettleton on Thursday before the conference tournament on Feb. 17. 6A-East Conference coaches will meet on Wednesday to determine seeding for the league tournament, which will not be held in one venue.

The teams with the best seed will host each game.

By Billy Woods