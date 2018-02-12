You had better pucker up… it’s here again!

Local Commentary I know for some of you, it seems like you are thinking “wait a minute, you mean it's that time again?” And you are thinking that if you remember correctly you just gave her a kiss last month and now this guy is bringing it up again so soon.

Now I know you’ve still got two days left, but it is just around the corner and so close at hand, so if it sneaks upon, you then you can't blame anyone but yourself.

Now let's go over this slowly so that you won’t make any mistakes and with me having all these years of experience behind me (and I mean years and years), so for right now, you just read and listen to some advice that I'm about to give you, so you can stay out of the dog house.

Let me say on the frontend that years and years ago, I was pretty familiar with the dog house, so it's not like I'm trying to tell you something without any Valentine’s Day experience.

I don't know any of you or what your situation is, but I bet there are some of you that are very comfortable in that dog house because you spend so much time there, but at least get out of there for a day.

Now in two days, you can go one of two ways, and that would be you walking in the house with one of those $50 boxes of candy in hand and saying something like “here is some candy” and “happy valentines day” and “what's for supper?” And then you head for your easy chair and some ball playing on the TV, and she looks at you thinking, “just about what I expected out of you.”

She might not say those exact words, but she is thinking them and then she says “I had a hard day as well,” which she probably did whether she works outside the home or not, but because she cares about you she says “I started supper and got your favorite, spaghetti and meatballs on the stove so that we could sit down and have a quiet meal together.” And if you are one of those types that you may have become through the years, you may be thinking “yeah, that's good, so let's eat.”

Now hold on, because now I'm fixing to tell you how you should be and I know at some point in your married life you have thought, “I could have done better with her if I had just tried a little harder” but with you thinking “I'm just too much of a man to do it.”

Now here is where I tell you something that will save you a few bucks and might even get her to sit down with you and watch that ball game.

What you need to do is buy a $10 box of candy and walk in the house with the candy behind your back and tell her, “come here just a minute,” and when she walks over to you, just put your arms around her and give her a big hug and then you plant a big kiss on her sweet lips and then you tell her as you look into her eyes, “you know, I sure do love you, and I'm so glad that God gave you to me.”

Now I do know that a lot of you will have to run to the sink and get a wet wash cloth to lay on her forehead because she fainted, because she hasn't heard those words since the two of you got married, so just sit there for a minute and both of you get your breath back from the shock that just over came both of you. With those words being so strange to both of you it just might take a few minutes to get it all together, so remember there is no going back to the old way now that you have restarted those words of love and let me say this I can promise you this if you really mean it then from that day forward you will start a life together that you haven't had in some years and now you need to work hard at making sure that you stay on this road and that goes for both of you.

I found out years ago that when you bring God into the picture then it will open up a way of life that you never knew was possible.

Let me say this also when you really love your spouse, you should never let a day go by that you don't tell the other half of the union that you love them.

You know when this is most important is when either one of you have had a bad day, but through it all you reach down and get that true feeling of how much you do love them and are willing to say it and not just think it.

Now I know that some of you will read this and think all this time “I just knew that he was a little strange and now I know for sure because he has totally flipped out with this entire love dribble stuff.”

So let me get this straight, mister. You are saying the other one is not worth a $10 box of candy and now she is saying if that is the way you feel then you are not worth all the effort of making you spaghetti and meatballs and so from here on you fix your own.

Now I'm just joking around with a lot of this stuff that I have written hoping to get a smile out of you but honestly let me say this, if you have never done it before then for this one time in your married life let God be in the middle and hold on to each one of your hands and walk with both of you through the rest of your life, if you do I can promise you one thing and that is when you get to the end whenever that might be you will have built up some memories through your life that will sustain you somewhat if the other one is called home.

All of this was just a thought from me to you. May God bless you both and may you still have a lot of years ahead with God leading the way. Love all of you in Christ.

Bill McFerrin is a West Memphis man with some things to say and a certain way of saying them.

By Bill McFerrin