Girls Club Scores & More

Results and top scorers from this past weekend’s games

sports@theeveningtimes.com

It was cold and rainy outside this weekend but the basketball action at the J.W. Rich Girls Club was hot. Over the past couple of weeks, the young ladies have been on the hardcourt learning the game and putting in time honing their skills. On Friday, Feb. 2, the Lady Bulls beat the Unicorns in a close 4-3 game in the T-Shirt division. Later that evening the Sicily’s Wizards defeated the Flash Market Dynamite by a score of 31-8. Lillie Dickey was the top scorer for the game, putting up 18 points. Kylie Percel contributed 8 for the win. Kelsey Wright had 4 points for the Dynamite in a losing effort in the Junior Division.

Then on Saturday, Feb. 3, the Unicorns pulled off a 12-11 win in a hard-fought contest with the Celtics. Marlee Jackson and Reese Williams were the top scorers for the Unicorns, while Annabelle (7 points) and Haley Leger (4 points) were the offensive stars for the Celtics.

Also on Saturday, Grind City, led by Alayiah Price’s 14 points, doubled up on the Wizards by a score of 16-8. Joslyn Mitchell had a pair as well for Grind City, while Lillie Dickey and Kylie Percel were again the Wizards’ top point-getters.

The next week, the Unicorns continued their winning ways, returning the favor against the Lady Bulls with a 10-7 win. Marile Williams put up 4 points and Reese Jackson had 3 for the Unicorns. Lanie Mask had 4 points for the Lady Bulls in the defeat.

And in a pair of games on Saturday, Feb. 10, it was time for the Lady Bulls to shine, taking down the Celtics 17-6. Piper McFarland and Madiline Hamerick were the Lady Bulls’ top scorers, while Hailey Leger and Annabelle White led the Celtics in the loss.

In the Saturday capper, the Wizards put a spell on the Dynamite once again, winning 24-7. Dickey (18 points) and Percell (4) were the difference makers in the game. Kelsey Wright and Abby Patterson led the Dynamite offense.

Mid-South Volleyball

The Mid-South Volleyball 12U squad was in Jonesboro on Feb. 3 for the We Care Classic. The girls, under the leadership of coach Emily Burns will be hitting the road, heading to Jackson, Mississippi, this weekend for the 2018 Southern Hospitality tournament.

Photos by Ralph Hardin

By the Times Sports Staff