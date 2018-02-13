Lady Patriots cool off Blazers

A six- point swing late in the contest helped Marion’s charge to a 20- point victory

After leading 29-19 at halftime and limiting Valley View to just eight points in the second quarter, it appeared as if Marion’s victory over the Blazers wouldn’t be in too much jeopardy to start the second half.

But Valley View (12-13 overall, 7-8 6A/5A-3 Conference) blazed back, cutting the once 17-point lead for the Lady Patriots (12-13, 8-8) to just nine, late in the third stanza.

Things on the Blazers bench, however, burned too hot when Valley View head coach Tim Hawkins picked up two consecutive technical fouls and was ejected from the contest.

Hawkins’ double-tech put Marion guard Angel Davie on the free throw line where the Lady Patriots senior knocked down four straight free throws before Marion then scored after receiving the ball back due to the technical fouls.

The six-point swing allowed the Lady Patriots to regroup and cost to the 20-point victory, according to Marion head coach Shunda Johnson.

“The turning point was when their coach got a double-tech and got ejected from the game,” Johnson said. “That was the turning point. Angel stepped up and made all four free throws and then we came down and executed in the half-court set and scored. So, that was a sixpoint swing right there… After that we just kind of grabbed and held onto it and continued to fight through.”

While timely offensive execution propelled the Lady Patriots towards the end of the contest, the Marion defense shined throughout, limiting Valley View to under 12 points in each of the first three quarters before the Lady Patriots carried a 44-29 advantage into the final frame.

The key to the Marion defensive success at Valley View, according to Johnson, was playing in a variety of defensive sets.

Johnson hopes that those different defenses will continue to serve the Lady Patriots well as the 6AEast District and 6A State playoffs quickly approach.

“We played three different zones and showed a little man-to-man,” Johnson said of the Lady Patriots defensive approach against Valley View. “We’re just trying different defensive schemes because we’re going to have to play different defensive schemes heading into the end of the season and into the tournament. We need to be able to execute those efficiently and effectively not only to limit other people from scoring but to create some opportunities for us offensively.”

Offensively, leading the Lady Patriots charge, Marion junior post-player Mikiya McAdory pumped in 16 points in the victory.

Even more impressive however, according to Johnson, was that Marion’s main post-presence was able to dominate inside without fouling.

“Mac played a very, very dominating game and she did it without fouling,” Johnson said. “That was a plus. She didn’t get her first foul until the third quarter. She was surprised.

It was a total shocker. I was shocked too.”

Also pumping in doubledigit scoring efforts for the Lady Patriots, Marion sophomore Joi Montgomery pushed through 15 while Davie chipped in 11.

Now with back-to-back wins for the first time this calendar year and the first time since December 29th when the Lady Patriots won two straight at the Sandra Meadows Classic in Texas, Johnson hopes her team is hitting their stride just in time for the district tournament.

“I’m really excited for them,” Johnson said. “I talked to them today about Paragould and how Paragould beat the Jonesboro girls in Jonesboro by two. A lot of teams are just improving down the stretch and I think that we’re one of them teams that are improving.”

The Lady Patriots get a first-hand look at that Paragould team tonight as Marion hits the road to take on the Rams (13-12, 11-5) in Paragould tonight for a 6:00 p.m. tip-off.

The Rams defeated the Lady Patriots 60-57 the first time the conference opponents squared off in Marion on January 20th.

By Collins Peeples