Sports Briefs

• ASU Mid-South Men’s Basketball — Thursday, Feb. 15, the Greyhounds take on National College Park at 7:30 p.m. (Home) ***

• ASU Mid-South Women’s Basketball — Tuesday, Feb. 13, the Lady Greyhounds take on Three Rivers Community College, at 6:30 p.m. (Home) ***

Tuesday, Feb. 13, the Patriots take on Paragould, at

7 p.m. (Away) ***

• Marion Girls Basketball — Tuesday, Feb. 13, the Lady Patriots take on Paragould, at 6 p.m. (Away) ***

• West Memphis Boys Basketball — Tuesday, Feb. 13, the Blue Devils take on Valley View, at 7 p.m. (Away) ***

• West Memphis Girls

Basketball — Friday, Feb. 9, the Lady Devils take on Valley

View at 6 p.m. (Away) ***

• Spring Volleyball Signups — Registration is underway for the J.W. Rich Girls Club Spring Volleyball Season. Girls ages 8 and up can sign up now at the Girls Club, 519 Shoppingway Blvd., in West Memphis from 3 to 6 p.m. (closed Wednesdays), or from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. The cost is $50. For more information visit the J.W. Rich Girls Club Facebook page or call (870) 735-0969.

• Greyhound Strong —

ASU Mid-South Homecoming Week, featuring world record holder John Kopta’s strength demonstration at the University Center Student Lounge, Wednesday, Feb. 21, at noon. The public is invited.

• Race Between the Bridges

— Cirque du Velos Cycling of Memphis is pleased to announce it is hosting the Inaugural “Race Between the Bridges” gravel bike/mountain bike race on Feb. 24, at 9 a.m. The race will take place at the trailhead of the Big River Crossing on the Arkansas side, across of downtown Memphis. The route is on the 6-mile loop gravel/dirt road in Crittenden County. Much of this road lies between the I-40 and the I-55 bridges. There will be three races: the A race (5 laps), the B race (4 laps) and the C race (3 laps), and each race will have a gravel bike division and a mountain bike division. There will be awards for top 3 male and female finishers for the race and each category. Registration is available online via Start2Finish’s race website: (https://racebetweenthebridges. racesonline.com/re gister).

• Marion Boys Basketball —