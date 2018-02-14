Black Knights earn vengeance over Desoto for championship

Coach Marcus Davidson: ‘ We won the one that mattered’

If West Memphis Christian was going to win the MAIS-1A District Championship, they were going to have to earn it against a Desoto Academy squad that had dealt the Black Knights their only two district losses this season.

After the Black Knights (15-4 overall) thwarted Tunica Academy 63-48 last Friday night in the district playoffs, West Memphis Christian and Desoto met up for a third contest, this time with the district title on the line.

This time was different. Not only was it a post-season matchup but it ended with the Black Knights on top, clinging onto a lead and winding up with a 75- 71 victory for the district championship.

West Memphis Christian, who once led by 17 points, entered halftime with just a nine-point advantage. Though the Black Knights expanded their lead back to 12 at one point in the second half, Desoto pieced together a late run by taking advantage of second half that saw Desoto spend most of their time in the double bonus.

But the Black Knights were able to limit the Desoto run in time to hold the lead at the final buzzer, giving West Memphis Christian their first win of the season over their district foes and giving the Black Knights a sense of confidence heading into the MAIS-1A North State Tournament which could very well see the two teams square off for a fourth time and in another championship game. “We won the one that mattered,” said West Memphis Christian head coach Marcus Davidson.

“I like our chances,” Davidson added about possibly seeing Desoto again. “The more the kids play, the more they want to beat them and the angrier they get when they have to face them and hear their name. So, I’ll take my chances.”

One reason for the head coach’s confidence is the performance West Memphis Christian senior and All-District selection Charlie Farr put on in last Friday.

Farr gave a new meaning to the phrase “double-double”, pumping in 23 points and hauling in 21 rebounds in the four-point championship victory for the Black Knights. Farr’s drive may have come from a district MVP snub that went to the Desoto player he was covering throughout the game, limiting the MVP to just seven points, all free throws, and three rebounds.

“He kind of had a chip on his shoulder because he got selected and actually made the All-Star team but, at the same time, he wasn’t selected MVP,” Davidson said. “The kid from Desoto was. So, I put Charlie on him and he covered him pretty well all night.”

Other Black Knights joining Farr on the MAIS-1A All-District squad are Cole Wann, Tyler Little and Tony Moore.

Next up for West Memphis Christian is the MAIS-1A North State Tournament. The Black Knights kick off the tournament in Calhoun, Mississippi tonight playing Calhoun Academy. Tip-off of the opening-round game is at 7:45 p.m.

Loser of tonight’s game goes home, while the winner moves on to play either Friday or Saturday for the MAIS-1A North State Championship or the North State consolation game.

By Collins Peeples