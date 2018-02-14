Deep balls drown Lady Devils

Valley View sank eight three pointers in a seven- point win over West Memphis

WM School District JONESBORO — The West Memphis Lady Devils have had trouble defending three-point shooting teams all season, and it was no different on Tuesday night at Valley View.

The Lady Blazers hit 8 threeballs, every one of them seemingly a momentum-breaker for the West Memphis girls in a 53-46 Valley View victory.

West Memphis (14-12 overall, 10-7 in the 6A/5A-3 Conference) held two five-point leads in the second half and looked on the verge of putting some distance between themselves and Valley View. But on both occasions the Lady Blazers connected from deep to take away the Lady Devil charge.

'We were just not communicating and rotating on defense,' said Lady Devil head coach Shelia Burns. 'We knew who their shooters were. We just got caught standing too much.'

Valley View (13-13, 8-8) led by a slim 23-22 margin at halftime.

The Lady Devils, however, came out hot in the third quarter, getting two short jumpers from sophomore center Tierra Bradley, who hit all 10 of her points in the second half, and a layup from sophomore guard Aryah Hazley to pull the Lady Devils ahead 28-23.

But the first momentum-killing trey from Valley View came from Molly Poe, whose basket was immediately followed up with a conventional three-point play from Katie Drieling to give the lead back to Valley View.

The Lady Devils pulled back ahead when Hazley, who scored only 5 of her team-high 11 points in the second half, swished a three-ball for a 36-33 cushion. In the fourth quarter the West Memphis girls' last lead came on a Hazley layup with 7:16 left for a 39-37 score.

But Riley Fishbacher, who scored 11 points, gave Valley View the lead for good when she drained a three-pointer.

'(Poe) and (Fishbacher) are not normally their three-point shooters,' Burns added. 'In fact, they didn't even score at our place. We just don't seem to match up well with three-point shooting teams.'

Poe made all four of her freethrow attempts in the final 42.4 seconds to secure the win for Valley View.

Senior Kyla Proctor added 8 points for the Lady Devils while junior Kenya Freeman hit 7.

Poe and Drieling paced the Valley View attack with 14 points while Fishbacher hit for 11 and Reagan Dodd scored 9.

Coaches from the 6A-East Conference will meet today at Searcy to determine seeding for the upcoming conference tournament, which begins on Saturday. Burns said she will hope for either a No. 3 or No. 4 seed, which would give the Lady Devils a first-round home game.

By Billy Woods