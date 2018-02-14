Devils burn brighter than Blazers

West Memphis trounced Valley View right out of the gate with a 23- 8 first quarter

WM School District JONESBORO — The streaking West Memphis Blue Devils could have come into Tuesday night's game against Valley View a little flat and it would have been understandable.

West Memphis probably could have defeated Valley View with its second five. Instead, head coach Marcus Brown's club kept its mental edge and drowned the Blazers right from the start in an eventual 66-38 mercy-rule victory.

Among the highlights, the Blue Devils, winners of their last 15 games, sank 8 of their first 12 shots, three of which came from the bonus arc. But the most telling statistic was in turnovers.

The Blue Devils, who played their reserves all of the fourth quarter, committed only four turnovers on the night, a season low.

'When our guys are focused like that, it's all them,' said a jubilant Brown after the game. 'We came up here tonight focused right from the start. We had one or two lapses, but for the most part we did what we came to do tonight.'

West Memphis (23-2 overall, 16-1 in the 6A/5A-3 Conference) jabbed Valley View in the face out of the gate. On the strength of three three-pointers from Curtis Washington and C.J. Prackett, the visitors bolted to a 15-2 lead less than five minutes into the game.

Valley View's ace in the hole is 6-foot-8 center Reed Graddy, who scored only 7 points. He found the going rough in the low post with West Memphis sophomore Chris Moore defending. Moore swatted two early Graddy shots, pinning one of them against the glass and starting a fastbreak for the Blue Devils 'I'm a perfectionist and I'm hard to please, but I gotta say we handled our business tonight,' Brown stated.

West Memphis led 23-8 at the end of the first quarter, hitting 3 of their first 4 three-point attempts. It led 36-18 at halftime.

As most any of their fans can tell you, the Blue Devils are a third-quarter team. It wasn't as dominant Tuesday night, but West Memphis started out the second half on a 12-4 run to get the score to 48-22 four minutes in.

By the end of the third quarter it was 55-27 and, needing only a three-pointer to set the mercy rule in motion, senior Sidney Stinson provided just that hitting a pull-up deep ball just 36 seconds into the fourth quarter to make it 58-27.

The Blue Devils took great care of the ball, going the whole third quarter without a miscue and having only one quarter (the first) with as many as two turnovers.

'I'm so proud of them,' said Brown. 'It's hard to put into words, but it's scary when they're locked in.'

The Blue Devils placed three players in double figures with Prackett leading the way with 14 points while senior Zach Byrd hitting 12 and Stinson scoring 10. Moore hit only 8 points, only because he only played three quarters. But he controlled the lanes, discouraging any penetration by the Valley View guards after watching the 6-foot-6 leaper block two of Graddy's shots.

Washington also finished with 6.

The Blue Devils have sewn up the No. 1 seed for the 6A-East Conference tournament, which begins Saturday at Lehr Arena, against either Searcy or Mountain Home.

Game times will be announced in Thursday's paper.

By Billy Woods