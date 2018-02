Photos by Ralph Hardin

Sweet Rides!

Ethan Buford (left) and Harley Daugherty (right) were the big winners in the Times’ Christmas Coloring Contest. The youngsters each received a new bicycle for their artistic endeavors. The bicycles were donated by Gordon Floyd and Jerry Kelley with “Bikes for Tykes” who had a few bikes left over after distributing their holiday haul over Christmas. Congrats, kids! Good job!