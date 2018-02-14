‘Our Valentine Hero’ Mr. Nemi Matthew

A young man with helping hands. He don’t see no color. He has been married 34 years. A deacon at St. James Church Earle, Arkansas. Past worshipful master Eugene Lodge 279.

He started work for the City of Earle at the age of 14 and it’s almost 41 years now. Nemis’ hobbies are cooking, listening and he sings.

The helping hands started, on Sundays after church, Nemi would go to hospital and feed those sick ones who couldn’t feed themselves. And when Apollo acres flooded Nemi and others got a boat and rescued the people out of their flooded homes. He has three children and 14 grandchildren and still finds time to be a licensed funeral director, notary, and check on the elderly which call on him day and night. Even as the Chamber interrupts his dinner to come open doors to let us in the building to have meetings.

His motto is: “If I can help somebody as I pass along, show some stranger that they are going wrong, my living won’t be in vain.”

Happy Valentine’s Day!

By Joyce McEwen