River Trace ruts rouse discourse over state of the community

Is it safe? Is anywhere safe? Residents weigh in!

Most folks take pride in their possessions, especially a home and the yard that surrounds it. So, Tiffany Kidd was especially despondent when last Saturday night just before midnight, her River Trace lawn was turned into muddy mess.

“Caught this on my surveillance last night,” Kidd posted on the Marion Police Department Facebook Page.

“Happened about 11:50.”

The post was accompanied by several photos, all depicting deep ruts in her yard, cutting deep grooves in the soft ground and leaving a pair of zig-zagging trails off and then back onto the street.

Folks were quick to offer lamentations.

“Sad how people are so inconsiderate,” wrote Ellie Caballero.

Kevin German put it pretty succinctly.

“That sucks,” he posted.

Doug Herren asked if the license plates on the vehicles involved were legible. Kidd responded that they “haven't been able to pull anything off the video of any plates. Someone was out walking around, trying to get a closer image of that off my computer.”

“Have you talked to neighbors in your area?”

asked David Raymond, suggesting, “Most people have cameras these days and maybe one of them caught something.”

Heather Waller offered a simple, “Oh my goodness!”

Then the conversation started to turn.

Ashlea Booth agreed, adding “Somebody is gonna end up getting hurt.

I can't hardly sleep so much going on around here.

“I’m sorry you can’t sleep,” Waller replied.

“Our neighborhood has gone downhill. We will be moving soon!!!!!!!”

“Yes, it has gone down fast,” Booth agreed. “I wish we could move now.

We will not be to far behind y'all it's just getting to be to much.”

Tiffany Parker weighed in. “Oh my, wow!” she commented. “Yeah, we will be moving ASAP!

Too crazy and scary for me.”

Jeff Martin seemed to think that the discussion might have gotten a little too melodramatic.

“This is crazy and scary?” he asked.

“Yes, it is,” Parker wrote. “There are times we go out in the yard at midnight and just walk around so the dog will go potty.

Seems they never want to go out when it’s wet. I can even remember going out around 10 or 11 to take the dog out and remembering to check mail and then you have idiots driving like this… someone could be dead in their own yard just from careless people. I thought I was moving to a very very safe place. Seems as if I was sadly mistaken. But I’ve been told it’s happening everywhere so you can’t win for losing.”

“MOVING???” wrote Joe Travis. “Why would someone want to move?

Crime is in every town. I sure would like to hear the name of these so-called crime-less places in the world today!”

Andrea Amato Marconi was of the same mind.

“I agree crime is everywhere,” she said. Small towns, rural areas, big cities — doesn't matter where you go. It's just the way it is.

“I agree,” asked June Chamberlain. “Where are you gonna find zero crime?”

The conversation then shifted back to the original topic, with suggestions about posting the video and how to do so.

“Make it so it can be shared,” said Marconi.

“Maybe if enough people share it, the individuals who did this will be found.”

There were also a handful of others raising concerns before Lynn Terry weighed in with a suggestion: “Start a neighborhood watch.”