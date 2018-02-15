Angler Expo March 2-3

Heber Springs hosts Outdoor show

On March 2nd & 3rd, 2018, The Rotary Club of Cleburne County Arkansas will host the Annual Anglers Expo & Outdoor Show, featuring a huge variety of vendors, special events and displays in the fishing, hunting, camping, and general outdoor activities. All events will be at the Heber Springs Community Center.

Chili cooks may participate one of the three chili categories. The first is the “pro” category in which the cooks will prepare on site “traditional red chili” Chili may be prepared at home and brought to the event. The public will sample & vote for the “people’s choice' chili. The youth chili is limited to cooks age 17-and-under and the judging committee will determine the top three chilies. Cash prizes totaling over $1,800 will be awarded for 1st, 2nd, & 3rd in all categories. For more information, contact Doug Murray at (479) 4203001.