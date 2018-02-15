‘Ask the Game Warden ’

By John Criner

Times Outdoors Columnist Q: Aaron likes to film waterfowl. He wants to know if he can put out decoys and call the ducks in to take pictures if he does not have a gun?

A: Yes as long as he isn’t hunting or in possession of any killing device.

Q: Snow goose hunters have a problem with large numbers of birds legally taken. The snow and blue goose season is going on with the relaxed waterfowl regulations. Quite often large numbers of these birds are taken. Must all the birds be processed?

A: Yes, all edible portions of wildlife must be processed regardless of how many birds you’ve taken and the carcass remains should be properly disposed of.

Q: Is there an organization like. Feed the Hungry, that will take the extra birds?

A: Yes. However, the nearest Hunters Feeding the Hungry drop-off site in Wynne doesn’t accept geese for donation but I suggest hunters reach out to your local food bank to see if they’ll accept processed geese for donation.

Q: Jimmy fishes Horseshoe Lake often. He wants to know if the crappie limit has been lowered.

A: There is a proposal to lower the limit for crappie from 50 to 30 that will go before the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission this year to be voted on.

Answers provided by Sgt. Andy Smith Law Enforcement, District D-l.

Sgt. Andy Smith