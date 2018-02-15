Blue Devils lock up top-seed

West Memphis sits atop the 6A- East conference with the postseason approaching

WM School District Seedings for the upcoming 6A-East Conference basketball tournament were determined Wednesday during a coaches meeting at Searcy.

As expected, the West Memphis boys claimed the No. 1 seed with a 23-2 overall record heading into tonight's game at Nettleton. The Blue Devils will face No. 8 seed Searcy on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at Lehr Arena.

Meanwhile, the West Memphis girls got the No.

4 and will host a firstround game on Saturday at 4 p.m. against No. 5 seed Jacksonville.

Other first-round boys match-ups on Saturday include No. 4 seed Pine Bluff hosting Marion at 2 p.m., No. 2 seed Jonesboro hosting No. 7 Jacksonville at 3:30 p.m. and No. 3 Little Rock Hall hosting No. 6 seed Mountain Home at 3 p.m.

In the girls bracket, other first-round games include No. 1 seed Jonesboro hosting No. 8 seed Searcy at 2 p.m., No. 2 seed Mountain Home hosting No. 7 seed Pine Bluff at 2 p.m. and No. 3 Marion hosting No.

6 seed Little Rock Hall at 2 p.m.

Semifinal-round games will be played on Feb. 20 and championship games will be played on Feb. 24.

Lehr Arena will host the Class 6A state tournament Feb. 28-March 3. The conference tournament will determine seeding for the state tournament.

After tonight's game at Nettleton, the West Memphis boys, ranked No. 2 overall in the state and No. 1 in Class 6A, are guaranteed not to play any more games in front of a partisan crowd. They'll have the home-court through the conference tournament and the state tournament until the state finals, which will be held on a neutral court at the Hot Springs Convention Center.

The Blue Devils hold a 15-game winning streak.

By Billy Woods