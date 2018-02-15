Fishing Report

From the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission Crown Lake

www,agfc.com Boxhound Marina (870) 670-4496 said there is no fishing as the water is too cold. Clarity is clear, but the water is in the 30s with ice. It’s also low about a foot.

Spring River

Mark Crawford with springriverfliesandguides.co m (870) 955-8300 said water levels are running at 230 cfs (350 is normal) and water clarity has been clear. The river is low and clear, making for easy wading. With low water conditions, it has made the fishing more difficult. On sunny days a Y2K with a dropper like a small nymph or midge can work great. Lately bigger fish have been hitting Woolly Buggers in olive, yellow and brown. The big white fly called White Lightning has been very good on bass, browns and rainbows. Hatches on bright days have been midges and caddis. Any of these imitations can work well during a hatch. Mark adds that he can never say enough about how well hot pink Trout Magnets work on the Spring River. Fish are always hooked in the top of the mouth and it is a great catch-and-release tool. Works great on a fly rod for trout and smallmouth. Just superglue some bodies on the hook the night before so the bodies don't slide down on the hook. Works great below a float and on smaller creeks in the area it is Mark’s go-to on the fly rod for panfish and smallmouth. Wade down the middle of the creek and cast to the shore with short fast strips back. So much fun!

John Berry of Berry Brothers Guide Service in Cotter (870) 435-2169 said the Spring River is low and fishing well. This is a great place to wade fish when they are running water on the White and Norfork rivers. There are few boats on the river. Be sure to wear cleated boots and carry a wading staff. There is a lot of bedrock that can get very slick. The hot flies have been olive Woolly Buggers with a bit of flash, cerise and hot pink San Juan worms and Y2Ks.

White River (updated 2-11-2018)

Triangle Sports (870) 7937122 had no report.

•*c

.Sracuat

Hungry Hunters at the Wild Game Supper.

Photos by John Criner

The ladies are getting ready to lay out the spread at the Wild Game Supper.

Some of the many prizes up for grabs at Angel’s Way.