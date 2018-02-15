Full Bellies and Christian Fellowship

By John Criner

Times Outdoors Columnist Last Friday’s night annual wild game supper sponsored by Angel’s Way Baptist Church at the Greenway John Deer center was a huge success.

There were 400 tickets sold and every chair at every table was taken. A total sell out! The wild game menu included duck, deer, wild hog, squirrel, both crappie and catfish, and a buffalo chili along with many veggies and a desert table that seemed unlimited. There was plenty of food for all and the long waiting lines moved rapidly. This was not the place to start a new diet.

After the opening prayer, Fire Chief Wayne Gately opened with the National Anthem the way it should be sung with all the sportsmen standing up with their hats off and their hand over their heart. Thank you Wayne, Makes you proud to be an American!

The stage for the supper was Mark Rose’s Ranger bass boat. That made for a very expensive stage. The church had its motto, “Fishers of Men” prominently displayed.

Mark Rose, who has won 11 tournaments, was the guest speaker telling of his desire to “beat the fish”.

He wants to be the best but some days the fish wins.

You can work at it but can never beat all the fish due to constant changes in weather, water levels, and other variables.

Mark’s main message is that the Devil is serious about taking over your life.

He wants power over you.

He knows your weakness and tries to exploit these short comings. Mark’s gospel is put your faith and trust in Jesus. When you do that, these good changes in your life become easier. We know the Good Lord is the WINNER! Let’s be on His Side. There is a little hunting going on with large harvests of snow and blue geese, but it is labor intensive hunting requiring hundreds of decoys plus a place to hunt. These geese quickly feed out a field and are constantly moving from field to field. Coon and squirrel seasons continue until the end of February but are not as poplar as they were in years past. Deer may be taken using archery equipment until the end of the month. The total count for Arkansas deer is close to 205,000. The deer season was better than the duck season.

The recent cold and wet weather has kept most of the fishermen off the water until better weather arrives. Tilden Rodgers Lake is due to be restocked with trout and the fishing is fair due to awful weather.

Some crappie fishermen talk of the fishing being fair to good. If you have access to some the small ponds, you may be surprised at how good cold weather crappie fishing can be. The bass fishermen are being very quiet.

Take that little fisherman or hunter with you, even if you are just driving around looking for a place to go.

The kid will be good company. Lakeside Taxidermy wants to mount your trophies at a fair price, quick service, and quality work.

Papa Duck Lakeside Taxidermy 870-732-0455 or 901-4823430 jhcriner@hotmail.com

