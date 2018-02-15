HOROSCOPE

For Friday, February 16, 2018 ARIES March 21 to April 19) Do not let anyone talk you into something today, especially something regarding politics, religion or racial issues. If you have doubts, just wait and do nothing.

You might be unsure of how to share or divide something today. You don't want to go overboard, but you don't want to shortchange yourself, either.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) You might find it hard to stand up for yourself today when talking to a friend or partner. Whatever happens, don't be a doormat.

CANCER (June 21 to July It might be hard to assert yourself at work today. Someone might take credit for what you do. Wait to play your cards until you feel stronger.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) This is a confusing day for romance. It also might be a confusing day when dealing with your kids, because it's hard to know when to be firm or when to take things easy.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) This is not a good day to assert yourself at home, because you're not sure of what you want. In fact, you might not be sure of where you stand. Keep a low profile.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) There's no point in asserting yourself or taking charge if you're not sure what direction you want to go in. And it's OK not to know. Just wait a day or two.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) This is a poor day to make important financial decisions, because you might not have all the facts. And deep down, you don't feel completely confident.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) You feel a bit unsure of yourself today, which is why you might be hesitant to speak or act on something. That's OK – we all feel hesitant at times. It's best to do nothing.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) You might want to hide from something unpleasant today. Well, who wouldn't? If you need to keep a low profile, just do it.

AQUARIUS Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Don't be a leader with a group today if you don't know what to do or what direction to take. If you're unsure of what should happen, either be honest about it or say nothing.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Don't hide things because you are afraid of an outcome with a boss or parent. This will only make things worse.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are patient, strong, hardworking and ambitious. You also are self-confident. This year is a fun-loving year! It is busy and social, and you will live life to the fullest! You will want to nurture the happiness and beauty around you. Be grateful for what you have. Focus on the positive. Expect increased popularity and warm friendships that will delight you.

