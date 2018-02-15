Sports Briefs

• ASU Mid-South Men’s Basketball — Thursday, Feb. 15, the Greyhounds take on National College Park at 7:30 p.m. (Home) ***

• ASU Mid-South Women’s Basketball — Tuesday, Feb. 13, the Lady Greyhounds take on Three Rivers Community College, at 6:30 p.m. (Home) ***

Tuesday, Feb. 13, the Patriots take on Paragould, at 7 p.m. (Away) ***

• Marion Girls Basketball —

Tuesday, Feb. 13, the Lady Patriots take on Paragould, at 6

p.m. (Away) ***

• West Memphis Boys Basketball — Tuesday, Feb. 13, the Blue Devils take on Valley View, at 7 p.m. (Away) ***

• West Memphis Girls Basketball — Friday, Feb. 9, the Lady Devils take on Valley View at 6 p.m. (Away) ***

• Greyhound Strong — ASU Mid-South Homecoming Week, featuring world record holder John Kopta’s strength demonstration at the University Center Student Lounge, Wednesday, Feb. 21, at noon. The public is invited.

• Marion Boys Basketball —