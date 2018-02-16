Blue Devils bombard Raiders in 3rd

West Memphis outscored Nettleton by 20 points in the third quarter on their way to a 24-point win

By Billy Woods

WM School District JONESBORO — No one can explain it, but the third quarter simply belongs to the West Memphis Blue Devils this year.

And nothing they've done in that stanza this season has been explosive as they were at Nettleton Thursday night. The Blue Devils outscored the Raiders 29-9 n the third quarter en route to a 73-49 victory over Nettleton in the final regular- season contest.

'We had more energy and more focus in the third quarter,' said Blue Devil head coach Marcus Brown.

'Our defense became our best offense.'

In winning their 16th straight, the Blue Devils (24-2 overall, 17-1 in the 6A/5A-3 Conference) trailed for much of the first half due to five first-quarter turnovers and several missed layups.

'I didn't think we played all that bad in the first half,' said Brown. 'Early turnovers and think we were pressing.'

The Blue Devils wanted to avenge their last defeat, which came against Nettleton on Dec. 5 at Lehr Arena.

Nettleton (19-7, 13-5) held a 20-16 lead with 3:02 left in the first half before things started swaying West Memphis' way. The visitors ended the first half on a 9-2 run, but the most notable occurrence was yet to come.

With the Blue Devils clinging to a slim 25-22 lead at halftime, Nettleton head coach Mark McCord struck a nerve with the officiating crew as his team was walking toward the locker room.

McCord got T-d up and two Blue Devil free throws would have to wait until before the start of the third quarter. Then the Blue Devils would get the ball to open the second half.

C.J. Prackett, who led all scorers with 17 points and a near 80-percent free-throw shooter, swished both technical free throws. Then junior point guard Cavin Paige, who missed the first meeting between the two school with a stomach vims, drove the lane for a basket and the Blue Devils just couldn't be stopped from there.

They started the third quarter on a 22-4 run and by the time the smoke cleared West Memphis held a 59-31 lead after three quarters.

Asked if the technical foul was a factor in swaying the game his team's way, Brown said, 'Well, before the half, the tide was turning our way a little bit. The technical helped, but I sensed we were on our way anyway.'

The Blue Devil dominance showed up in the team outscoring Nettleton 34-9 in the third quarter. After committing the five firstquarter turnovers, the Blue Devils only turned it over three times over the next two stanzas.

The Blue Devils also hit 14 of their 20 field-goal attempts in the third quarter for 70 percent and they hammered the Raiders on the glass 13-4 in that span.

'We weren't playing our tempo in the first half,' said Prackett. 'The third quarter is our charm.'

Paced by Zach Byrd and Chris Moore, the Blue Devils outrebounded Nettleton 45-22 for the game. Byrd and Moore each put up a double-double. Byrd had 14 points and 13 rebounds while Moore had 10 points and 10 boards in only three quarters of work.

Not to be forgotten, senior Curtis Washington, who drilled a pair of three-pointers, added 15 points and Paige had 6 assists against 4 turnovers, three of which came in the first half.

Paige's counterpart at the point, junior Kevin Fulton, had an off night, hitting only 11 points.

West Memphis won't have much time to rest. It will host Searcy in the first round of the 6A-East Conference tournament Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

Zachery Byrd fights for a rebound.

Photo by Billy Woods