Church Announcements

Send church items to wmtimesclerk@ gmail. com by 10 a. m. Wednesday. The deadline for faxed items and hand- delivered items is Tuesday; the fax number is 870- 735- 1020. To place notice of standard service times, contact our retail advertising department at 870- 735- 1010.

5079 Hwy. 77 N., Marion: Revival Friday, Feb. 16 beginning at 7 p.m. There will be local ministers preaching.

The public is invited.

Family and Friends Prayer Line every Monday and Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

We will pray for 30 minutes to an hour. It’s up to you how long you can pray or stay on the line. The toll free number is 1-302-2021108 enter access code 550989. You must use the code to begin praying.

Everyone is invited to join us in prayer. Elder Charles Gilmer, assistant. Pastor Macon Drake.

Anthonyville Missionary Baptist Church:

Celebrating their 27th Anniversary for Dr.

Kenneth and 1st Lady Veronica Gibson Sunday, Feb. 18 at 2:30 p.m.

Speaker will be Dr. Lee Wilkins Jr. Guest churches will be Branch of Turner, Mt. Olive of Waverly, New Hope of Marvel, Next Level Ministries of Memphis, Tennessee, Progressive Missionary Baptist of Memphis and Walnut Grove of Hughes.

Divine Gateway Ministry, 1621 E.

Broadway, West Memphis: Annual Community Fest Saturday, Feb. 17 at 11 a.m.

E.C. Morris Minister’s Institute, Arkansas Baptist College, 1612 MLK Dr., Little Rock: 42nd Annual Session March 25-29, 2018. “Restoring The Creator-Creature Relations.” Attention: All E.C. Morris Ministers Institute Supports, please make your report now for the Journal donations are due as soon as possible.

For more information you can contact Missionary Furlow at 870-732-3771.

Heavenly Gates

Fellowship Ministry,

2805 S. Service Rd., West Memphis: Fellowship Program Sunday Feb. 18 at 2:30 p.m. Guest speaker Prophet Jasman Williams of Citadel of Deliverance COGIC of Memphis, Tennessee. Other guests include New Zion MBC, Sister in Christ and God’s Chosen 1’s. Elder R. L.

Hunter, pastor.

House of Prayer Church of God In Christ,

Edmondson: Revival Wednesday, Feb. 21, Thursday, Feb. 22 and Friday, Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m. nightly. Pastor Oza Brewer is our speaker.

Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 201 S.

15th St., West Memphis: Musical Sunday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. Guest groups include Faithful Few, Blending Voices, Carrie and the Anointed Voices and Sisters in Christ.

Surgeon Clay, sponsor.

Leroy Turner, pastor.

New Beginning Outreach Ministries, 135 S. 9th St., West Memphis: Celebrating Black History Month Sunday, Feb. 18 at 3 p.m. Guest church will be Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church of Turrell with Pastor Donald E.

Wilson as guest speaker.

Minister James Furr is MC for the evening. Sis.

Barbara Weatherspoon, sponsor. Willie James Coleman Pastor.

Old St. Paul News: We are having Children’s Church this Sunday, Feb.

18. Frederick S. Anthony, pastor.

All People Fellowship Ministry,