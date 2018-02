Marriage Licenses

Feb. 7 Isaias G. Hidalgo, 33, and Brenda Y. Mendez, 34, both of Memphis William J. Cook, 25, and Joanna J. Salvato, 24, both of Marion Andrew F. Duque, 29, of Antioch, Tennessee, and Anail Garcia, 42, of Memphis Allandraus L. Carson, 48, of Turrell, and Berda D. Thomas, 54, of Marion Feb. 8 Jordan M. Keough II, 29, of Memphis, and Brenna A. Hamish, 29, of Livingston, Alabama Bobby Jones III, 23, and Keeshuna T. Jones, 22, both of Memphis Brandon W. Bagwell, 36, and Lani N. Harden, 38, both of Cordova, Tennessee Kenneth T. Thomas, 29, and Arnesha L. Ryan, 31, both of Forrest City Charles A. Hastings, 21, of Byhalia, Mississippi, and Madison N. Shirley, 20, of Germantown, Tennessee Feb. 9 Rodricus D. Penn, 28, and Shannella L. Harris, 25, both of Memphis Badr E. El Handi, 21, Yenissel L. Mendez, 19, both of Memphis Christopher J. Lafoy, 44, of West Memphis, and Heather J. Guthrie, 40, of Crawfordsville Jeremy L. Hill, 33, and Feisha S. Kimmons, 24, both of Memphis Joseph A. Carden, 36, of Germantown, Tennessee, and Melinda N. Laughter, 35, of Memphis Feb. 12 Billy W. Sipes, 65, and Brenda K. Sipes, 64 both of Horn Lake, Mississippi Cornelius O. Brown, 30, and Catina A. Boyce, 44, both of West Memphis Clarence E. Martin, 46, and Dorian S. White, 30, both of West Memphis Steven M. Zanbelle, 30, and Jenny H. Smithey, 33, both of West Memphis Feb. 13 Martin Carrera, 26, and Juanita I. Hinson, 18, both of Nesbit, Mississippi Delfina Flores, 46, and Jery Zavala, 35, both of Memphis Rodney L. Eubanks, 41, and Billie T. York, 42, both of Water Valley, Mississippi Luis F. Cabrera, 26, and Miriam Canseco, 20, both of Memphis Franklin A. Sibrian, 20, and Catlin V. Serrato, 19, both of Memphis Feb. 14 Paul A. Blaylock, 55, and Linda G. Taylor, 58, both of Lake Coromont, Mississippi

Divorce Petitions

Feb. 7 Mary Wilson vs. Earnest Lee Wilson Feb. 13 Stephenia Calloway vs. Courtney Calloway

Marion Police Reports 01/29/18 – 02/05/18

01-29-18 – 8:00am – 801 Carter – Disorderly Conduct 01-29-18 – 8:00am – 473 E. Brick – Forgery / Theft of Property 01-29-18 – 12:10pm – 801 Carter – Persons in Disagreement 01-29-18 – 12:38pm – 801 Carter – Attempted Suicide 01-29-18 – 1:00pm – 10 Patriot – Disorderly Conduct / Death Threat / Assault 01-29-18 – 1:00pm – 10 Patriot – Terroristic Threatening / Death Threat 01-29-18 – 3:00pm – East Service Road – Attempted Suicide 01-29-18 – 1:00pm – 824 Highway 64 – Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card 01-29-18 – 9:50pm – 114 Sherwood – Domestic Battery 01-30-18 – 2:42am – 100 Hino – Criminal Trespass 01-29-18 – 2:18pm – 1 Patriot – Theft of Property / Domestic Battery 01-30-18 – 8:55pm – 354 Redwood Cove – Aggravated Assault 01-29-18 – 2:15pm – 1 Patriot – Criminal Trespass 01-29-18 – 2:45pm – 1 Patriot – Fleeing / Resisting Arrest 01-30-18 – 10:50am – 95 Cottonwood – Theft of Property 01-30-18 – 11:00am – 94 Cottonwood – Residential Burglary / Theft of Property 01-30-18 – 1:00pm – 406 N. Beechwood Cove Harassing Communications 01-30-18 – 8:00am – 89 Willow – Theft of Property 01-30-18 – 2:40pm – 1120 L.H.Polk – Suspended Driver License 01-30-18 – 9:00pm – 107 Meadowbrook – Domestic Battery 01-31-18 – 1:55pm – 405 Birdie – Request for Arrest 01-31-18 – 10:30am – 904 Brunetti Lane – Drunk, Insane and/or Disorderly 01-31-18 – 6:30pm – 104 Cypress – Runaway 01-31-18 – 9:30am – 106 Shiloh – Residential Burglary / Theft of Property 01-31-18 – 3:00pm – 96 Shiloh – Residential Burglary / Theft of Property 01-31-18 – 6:10pm – 3732 I55 Service Road Shoplifting 01-31-18 – 7:30pm – Curry Possession of a SCH VI LT 4oz 01-31-18 – 10:30pm – Neely – Possession of a SCH VI LT 4oz / Left of Center 02-01-18 – 11:30pm – 378 Park – Residential Burglary / Theft of Property 02-01-18 – 8:00am – 186 Crump – Criminal Impersonation 02-01-18 – 11:35am – 801 Carter – Disorderly Conduct 02-01-18 – 2:25pm – 801 Carter – Battery 02-01-18 – 2:30pm – 378 Park – Theft of vehicle 02-01-18 – 3:00pm – 141 Block – DWI 02-01-18 – 3:00pm – 557 Par – General Information 02-01-18 – 8:00am – 322 Trigg – Residential Burglary / Theft of Firearm x 2 / Theft of Property 02-01-18 – 4:30pm – 559 Par #12 – Assault 02-01-18 – 5:53pm – 549 Par #1 – Harassment 02-01-18 – 8:59pm – 94 Sherwood Cove – Found Property 02-01-18 – 4:51pm – 94 Sherwood Cove – Recovery of Stolen Property 02-01-18 – 3:00pm – 614 Campbell – General Information 02-01-18 – 10:13pm – 503 Birdie #5 – Persons in Disagreement 02-02-18 – 9:50am – 2816 Highway 77 – Assault / Disorderly Conduct 02-02-18 – 10:06am – U/K Harassing Communications 02-02-18 – 11:30am – 116 Block – General Information 02-02-18 – 2:13pm – 14 Military Road – WARRANT – Failure to Appear 02-02-18 – 8:30am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT – Failure to Appear 02-02-18 – 2:30PM – 133 Military Road – Terroristic Threatening 02-02-18 – 4:45pm – 835 BLVD St. Germaine Harassment 02-02-18 – 6:00pm – 904 Brunetti – Persons in Disagreement 02-02-18 – 10:20pm – 136 Sherwood – Domestic Battery 02-02-18 – 10:30pm – 541 Par #5 – Welfare Concern 02-02-18 – 10:45pm – 136 Sherwood Cove – Request for Arrest 02-03-18 – 7:00pm – 301 Judge Smith #25 – Criminal Mischief 02-03-18 – 4:00pm – 122 Sycamore – Sexual Indecency with a Child 02-03-18 – 4:30pm – 450 S. Prairie Cove – Theft of Property 02-03-18 – 10:00pm – 413 Birdie #12 – Criminal Mischief 02-04-18 – 3:00am – St. Johns BLVD – General Information 02-04-18 – 9:45am – 707 Carter – General Information 02-04-18 – 9:00am – 2816 Highway 77 – Disorderly Conduct 02-04-18 – 12:00pm – 539 Par #6 – Persons in Disagreement 02-04-18 – 7:31pm – 303 Bancario – Disorderly Conduct

West Memphis Police Reports 1/29/18 – 2/4/18

1/29/18 2:16 AM 1100 Ingram BLVD THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 1/29/18 5:36 AM 2950 E Jackson AVE 1 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 1/29/18 8:33 AM 729 N 18Th St. BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 1/29/18 9:00 AM 1108 N Redding St. TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY 1/29/18 9:32 AM 704 Missouri ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 1/29/18 9:45 AM Elizabeth Ln/ Marjore Dr Driving on Suspended Drivers License for DWI 1/29/18 10:33 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD GENERAL INFORMATION 1/29/18 1:03 PM 798 W Service RD CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 2ND DEGREE / RECKLESSLY DESTROYS 1/29/18 2:43 PM 100 Court St. FAILURE TO APPEAR 1/29/18 3:15 PM 408 Vanderbilt AVE TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMAGE 1/29/18 4:39 PM 1014 Spears ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT 1/29/18 7:56 PM 1800 Missouri ST 1 THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 1/29/18 8:09 PM South 11th Street / East Broadway Ave POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 1/30/18 5:14 AM 14th/Goodwin DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 1/30/18 5:47 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD A REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 1/30/18 8:33 AM North 14th street / South Mcauly DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 1/30/18 9:30 AM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 1/30/18 10:50 AM 501 W Broadway AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT 1/30/18 10:58 AM 3202 Church ST RECOVERED STOLEN VEHICLE 1/30/18 11:10 AM 626 E Broadway AVE FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE (OUT OF STATE FELONY) 1/30/18 11:36 AM 501 W Broadway AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT 1/30/18 1:16 PM 100 Court ST SATISFY COMMITMENT 1/30/18 1:51 PM South Avalon Street/West Jefferson Avenue POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 1/30/18 3:32 PM 211 S 4Th ST HARASSING COMMUNICATIONS / TELEPHONE REPEATEDLY, OR CAUSE TO RING REPEATED 1/30/18 3:53 PM 1101 S Avalon St. 06 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 2ND DEGREE / RECKLESSLY DESTROYS 1/30/18 4:28 PM 1907 E Van Buren BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 1/30/18 5:15 PM 850 Stephens BLVD THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 FROM VEHICLE 1/30/18 5:36 PM 850 Stephens BLVD CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 2ND DEGREE / RECKLESSLY DESTROYS 1/30/18 6:13 PM 2003 E Service RD THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $25,000 OR MORE 1/30/18 6:18 PM 1621 Missouri ST HARASSMENT / STRIKE, SHOVES, KICKS, OFFENSIVE PHYSICAL CONTACT, OR THREATE 1/31/18 4:28 AM 700 N Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 1/31/18 10:32 AM 905 N 7Th ST CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 1/31/18 11:56 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD A THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 FROM VEHICLE 1/31/18 2:06 PM 350 Afco RD FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH SUSPENDED SENTENCE 1/31/18 2:22 PM 1203 Balfour RD BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 1/31/18 3:37 PM 601 Oxford ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 1/31/18 4:33 PM 501 W Broadway AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT / FIGHTING OR VIOLENT, THREATENING, OR TUMULTUOUS BEHAV 1/31/18 4:53 PM 1010 N Rich RD BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 1/31/18 4:53 PM 501 W Broadway AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT / FIGHTING OR VIOLENT, THREATENING, OR TUMULTUOUS BEHAV 1/31/18 5:03 PM 501 W Broadway AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT / FIGHTING OR VIOLENT, THREATENING, OR TUMULTUOUS BEHAV 1/31/18 5:21 PM 206 W Barton AVE BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 1/31/18 6:14 PM 603 Oxford ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 1/31/18 8:29 PM 1903 E Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 1/31/18 8:37 PM South Avalon Street / West Tyler Avenue DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 2/1/18 3:24 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 2/1/18 1:08 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 FROM VEHICLE 2/1/18 11:21 AM 1100 block of Spears Street POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE PURPOSE TO DELIVER LT 2GM 2/1/18 11:33 AM 1100 Blk of Spears POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 2/1/18 1:50 PM 2113 E Broadway AVE POSSESSION OF SCH VI WITH PURPOSE TO DELIVERY 2/1/18 12:49 PM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – VEHICLE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES 2/1/18 2:50 PM 346 W Broadway AVE THEFT OF PROPERTY / DECEPTION 2/1/18 2:56 PM E Madison / S 13th PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 2/1/18 3:09 PM 798 W Service RD THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 2/1/18 3:13 PM Unknown GENERAL INFORMATION 2/1/18 3:17 PM 1600 N 6Th ST THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – FROM VEHICLE 2/1/18 4:01 PM Pryor Drive / Cherry Lane LOITERING 2/1/18 4:08 PM 208 E Danner Ave. GENERAL INFORMATION 2/1/18 4:38 PM 798 W Service RD THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 2/1/18 5:06 PM Barton/ North 18th Street DISORDERLY CONDUCT 2/1/18 6:20 PM East Service Road/ North 6th Street POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 2/1/18 6:20 PM 210 W Service RD 116 THEFT BY RECEIVING (FIREARM) 2/2/18 11:24 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 2/1/18 8:44 PM 1101 S Avalon ST O5 DISORDERLY CONDUCT 2/1/18 11:45 PM 1100 Ingram BLVD DWI (UNLAWFUL ACT) 2/2/18 12:47 AM 1917 E Broadway AVE GENERAL INFORMATION 2/2/18 8:29 AM N. 26th St./E. Broadway Ave. PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 2/2/18 11:31 AM 601 S Avalon ST 2 ARSON 2/2/18 12:46 PM 511 S 17Th ST TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMAGE 2/2/18 8:18 PM 1100 Martin Luther King Jr DR POSSESSION OF SCH IV OR V LT 28GM 2/3/18 4:13 AM 2216 E Broadway AVE 1 BATTERY – 1ST DEGREE 2/3/18 4:47 AM 1100 Martin Luther King Jr DR POSSESSION OF SCH IV OR V LT 28GM 2/3/18 6:38 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD C DISORDERLY CONDUCT / FIGHTING OR VIOLENT, THREATENING, OR TUMULTUOUS BEHAVIOR 2/3/18 10:39 AM 207 N Center DR BATTERY – 2ND DEGREE / INJURES PERSONS OVER 60 YOA AND 12 YOAAND YOUNGER 2/3/18 5:45 PM Unknown THEFT $1,000 OR LESS VEHICLE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES 2/4/18 1:39 AM 602 S Redding ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 2/4/18 7:52 AM 2950 E Jackson AVE 22 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 2/4/18 9:44 AM North Avalon Street / West Barton Avenue OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS / OBSTRUCTS, IMPAIRS, HINDERS, THE PER 2/4/18 2:50 PM 265 W Broadway AVE TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY 2/4/18 2:51 PM 1 Justice DR FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE (OUT OF STATE FELONY) 2/4/18 3:30 PM 2501 E Service RD 207 FOUND PROPERTY 2/4/18 10:33 PM 1230 N Missouri St. TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY 2/4/18 10:49 PM 202 Shoppingway BLVD B FAILURE TO APPEAR 2/4/18 10:57 PM 3500 E Broadway AVE HARASSMENT / CONDUCT THAT REPEATEDLY CAUSES ALARM OR SERIOUS ANNOYS ANOTHER