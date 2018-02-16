Pats cruise past Chickasaws Lady

start, Marion After a slow went on a 35-7 run to end the first half and stride to victory on senior night

By Collins Peeples

sports@theeveningtimes.com

The Marion Lady Patriots (13-14 overall, 9-9 6A/5A-3 Conference) walked off the court in Patriots Arena in style last Thursday, following their last regular season home game, with a 64-36 victory over the Blytheville Chickasaws (6-19, 3-15).

Despite the 28-point margin of victory, it was actually a slow start for the Lady Patriots, as Marion started the game off missing their first five shots while Blytheville jetted out to a 9-0 lead.

“They started out slow,” said Marion head coach Shunda Johnson. “I don’t want to say it but that’s how we’ve been starting out the last few games. We’ve been starting out very, very slow.”

Marion would, however, pick up the pace and turn it all the way up. Marion senior Ashley Harney connected from the low-post with 4:26 left in the opening frame, igniting a 35-7 run that allowed Marion to hold a 35-16 advantage at the halftime break.

“I think they turned it on and they started having more fun,” Johnson said.

And why wouldn't they be having fun. It was the last time this group of Marion seniors got to take their home-hardwood together in a regular season game.

Making up the senior squad is Angel Davie, Shale Cordona, Jaleiha Byrd, Morgan Christian and Harney.

Johnson says that the fact that this group of seniors gets to end their last regular season victorious makes the victory over Blytheville that much sweeter.

“I think it feels more monumental for the seniors, especially Ashley (Harney) and (Jaleiha) Byrd and Angel (Davie),” Johnson said. 'They’ve been with us. So, I think it feels very good for them. I’m happy for them.”

Davie and Harney ended the regular season by giving double- digit scoring performances with 12 and 10 points, respectively. But, it was junior Mikiya McAdory that led the Lady Patriots in the victory with a team-leading 13 points and five rebounds.

Sophomore Joi Montgomery led Marion in rebounding with seven boards while pushing through six points.

Marion looks to carry over the momentum from their regular season finale into the start of postseason play as the Lady Patriots host Little Rock Hall (12-13) for the start of the 6AEast Conference Basketball Tournament tomorrow in Patriots Arena at 2:00 p.m.

Marion senior Asheiy Harney (23) fires away from beyond the arc. Harney pumped in 10 points in her final regular season game with the Lady Patriots.

Photo by Collins Peeples