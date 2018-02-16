Soup Sunday March 11

Shake Shack hosts annual fundraiser for Families in Transition

ralphhardin@gmail.com Families in Transition will hold their annual Soup Sunday fundraiser on Sunday, March 11, at Big John’s Shake Shack, 409 Military Rd. in Marion, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The organization will again partner with Loretta Tacker, owner of Shake Shack, for this annual event to benefit Families in Transition.

Families in Transition provides safety and support to domestic violence victims. In addition to promoting human and civil rights of women and children who have been victims of domestic violence, either physically, mentally or emotionally, they provide immediate transitional shelter and related assistance.

Diners will enjoy their choice of Shake Shack’s signature soups or chili, cornbread, crackers, cheese, chips, a drink and homemade desserts. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. For an additional $2 donation, attendees will be entered into a drawing to win an acoustic guitar signed by country music star Ricky Skaggs or a print and album by rock star Sammy Hagar! Tickets can be purchased by contacting any Families in Transition Board Member or by calling (870) 732-4077.

Families in Transition Board Members are: Debbie Holmes, Jeannetta Gilliam, Mary Faith Floyd, Erika Butler, Harriett Cunningham, Pat Carpenter, Sandra Perkins, Jane Dalton, Greneda Johnson, Debbie Kelly, Kristi Suggs, Bishop Kelly Carpenter, Wayne Croom, and Eric Crayton. Cassie Rutledge is the Executive Director.

By Ralph Hardin