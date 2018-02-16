West Memphis valiant effort falls short in Nettleton

Nettleton ended the game on a 6-0 run to ice the Lady Devils

By Billy Woods

WM School District JONESBORO — Lady Devils head coach Shelia Bums said her team 'played the best game we've played in several weeks,' and although her team lost to No. 5-ranked Nettleton 66-58 here Thursday night the West Memphis girls are trending in the right direction heading into the postseason.

West Memphis' girls jumped out of the gate impressively enough, hitting on 8 of their first 9 shots from the field and bolting to a quick 12-0 lead not quite three minutes into the game.

It was Senior Night at Nettleton and head coach Jason Smith started five senior reserves from the bottom of his bench. Once he sent his starters back in the game, the Lady Devils (14-13 overall, 10-8 in the 6A/5A-3 Conference) held a 17-4 lead.

And even with the Nettleton regulars in for the rest of the game it took the Lady Raiders inside one minute remaining to put away the Lady Devils.

'I'm proud of our girls,' Bums added. 'We played the No. 1 team in 5A to a fourpoint game until the final few seconds.'

The Lady Devils were rolling on all cylinders in the first half. With the Nettleton regular starters in long enough, the visitors built a 15-point lead (24-9) before the first quarter even ended.

'My pre-game speech was just challenging our girls because the first time we played them they blew us out and just jumped on us at the beginning,' Burns stated.

'That was the most focused I've seen my girls. We were just executing at a high level.'

Nettleton (25-2, 17-1) scored the final six points of the first quarter to trim the West Memphis lead to 24-15. The Lady Devils took several punches from Nettleton in the second quarter, but they counter-punched enough to hold a 37-30 halftime lead.

Nettleton finally caught the Lady Devils with consecutive three-pointers from senior Jordan Elder, an Arkansas State University signee, to make the score 42-42 at the end of three quarters.

A spin move by Aryah Hazley, who led West Memphis with 13 points, followed by a three-pointer from the sophomore point guard gave the Lady Devils their final lead of the nisjht at 47-45.

Although Nettleton maintained the lead for good after going on a 8-0 run after Hazley's trey, the Lady Raiders couldn't shake the visitors.

It looked bleak for West Memphis when sophomore center Tierra Bradley, who scored 12 points, fouled out with 1:55 to play. But two free throws from Hazley with 29 seconds left made it 60-58 Nettleton.

From there the hosts made 5 of 6 free throws to seal the win.

'The whole difference in the ball game was (Bradley) fouling out,' Bums said. 'It was one of those calls that could have gone either way, and we were on the road.'

Junior Kenya Freeman also scored 12 points for the Lady Devils while senior guard Tatyana Burks hit 11 and Kyla Proctor, another senior, scored 6.

Mya Love paced the Nettleton attack with 21 points while Elder hit for 17.

The Lady Devils host Jacksonville Saturday at 4 p.m. in a 6A-East Conference tournament game.