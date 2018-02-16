You are a steward

By Clayton Adams “Let us hear the conclusion of the whole matter: “Fear God, and keep his commandments: for this is the whole duty of man.

For God shall bring every work into judgment, with every secret thing, whether it be good, or whether it be evil.” (Ecclesiastes 12:1314) I read and then distributed to the congregation a small book titled The Generosity Factor by Ken Blanchard and S. Truett Cathey. I recommend this book to you as well.

The authors briefly touch on the things that God has given to each person and the value of using these gifts in His service and to our fellow humans. The Time, Talent, Treasure and Touch are gifts from God to us. I would like to add one, Our Calling.

God has indeed given us Time, Talent, Treasure, Touch and Our Calling to use for Him and according to Ecclesiastes 12:13-14, God will one day call require a review and we will give an account with what we did with His resources. What are you doing with your resources on loan from God?

Time is actually on loan from God. He knows exactly how much time you have on this earth. Are you using your time wisely to accomplish His will or your will in your life?

Talent is always more obvious in others than what we see in our self.

Talent is a very special gift. The Bible states; “For we are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand so that we would walk in them.” (Ephesians 2:10) Sometimes it takes years to have a talent revealed in a life. Perhaps your talent is helping others discover their talent and encouraging them.

Treasure from God comes in many forms. Most believe it's about money, it isn't. Jesus said, “For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.” (Matthew 6:21) Whatever has your attention is your treasure.

Perhaps your bank account reveals what has your attention. No doubt your time reveals what your treasure is. Do you know what your treasure is? Are you using your treasure correctly or are you hoarding your treasure?

The gift of Touch is very intimate it is the quiet gift God has given. Sometimes I think we have our priorities and understanding so very wrong. Are churches often “run” by those who give the greatest amount of money? Maybe their political or social standing gives them the “right” to run the church their way. If so, the church lacks room for those with the gift of Touch.

I've always believed that God has given some folks the special ability to make money. It's not that their heart is wrong it's just that their gift is making money.

Great! If they have a generous heart, give generously and let those with the gift of Time, Talent and Touch use this money to impact the lives of hundreds or thousands!

God will bless the one who earned and gave the money as well as the ones who use the money combined with their Time, Talent and Touch. It is this combining of gifts that makes the church unstoppable.

Our “Calling” is special as it brings everyone equal with everyone else. It is true that God has given each person a different amount of Time; (On earth), Talent; (some have more, some have less), Treasure; (Money, Enthusiasm, Personality, A Uniqueness), Touch; (Influence, Caring, Sensitivity, Compassion,) but what makes all equal is Our Calling.

Each and every follower of Christ has been “Called” to represent Him.

Many times I fail miserably in my calling by losing self-control, expressing my dissatisfaction and just stupid and thoughtless decisions I make. I realize what I do, how I react, what I say and even how I speak is monitored by many people. People watch and listen to see if my beliefs actually make a difference in my life – this is My Calling to serve as a pastor, teacher and in the medical field. All of these “callings” are special to me. In each one of these callings, I know I fail, and I fail many times. I believe I fail more than others. But God is greater than my failures! Where I fall short, His grace is greater! It is so in your life too! You have a “Calling” from God, placed in you by God and you will thrive by the grace of God.

This weekend, would you read Matthew 25:31-46 in an easy to read version of the Bible. If you have never read the Bible, get a copy of the New American Standard version, or call it up on Google. Answer the following questions. Why did Jesus divide the people into two groups? What did Jesus recognize and congratulate the first group for? What was the first groups' reward? Why was Jesus displeased with the second group? What didn't the second group do what the first group did? Finally, what was the second groups' reward?

If you notice that each group had been given Time, Talent, Treasure, Touch and a Calling but only one group used them properly.

You are a steward. You are a steward of the Time, Talent, Treasure, Touch and Calling given to you by God. You will be held accountable for what you do with your Time, Talent, Treasure, Touch and Calling. What will be your report the day you stand before God?

Clayton Adams is pastor at Earle First Assembly of God. You can e- mail him at cpalaa@ yahoo. com, or find Earle First Assembly on Facebook.

‘AWord from the Pastor’