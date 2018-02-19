Blue Devils roar past Lions

Five West Memphis players scored in double figures in route to 28- point victory

WM School District The West Memphis Blue Devils began the postseason the same way they played during the regular season. By totally dismantling the opposition.

West Memphis put five players in double figures and netted its fifth mercyrule victory of the season by crushing Searcy 86-58 Saturday at Lehr Arena in the first round of the 6AEast Conference tournament.

The Blue Devils (25-2) stretched their winning streak to 17 games and will host Pine Bluff Tuesday at 6 p.m. in a semifinal contest.

Heading into the conference tournament as the No. 1 seed and playing the 920 eighth-seeded Lions, the Blue Devils didn't fool around.

'Sometimes in a game like this you don't respond at the start of the game because you're expected to win big,' Blue Devil head coach Marcus Brown explained. 'But we came out and were really focused. We got the job done.'

The Blue Devils wore the nets out.

They made 30 of 52 shots for the game (57 percent), including a 9 of 16 effort from the three-point arc (56.2 percent).

When we're making threepointers we're extremely dangerous,' said Brown.

'Because if we're hitting outside, other teams have no answer for Chris (Moore) inside.'

As has been the case often this season, Moore, who filled up the stat sheet with 10 points, 11 rebounds and 6 blocks, deferred to his hot-shooting teammates.

C.J. Prackett, easily the most pleasant surprise of the season, kept rolling by pouring through a gamehigh 19 points while swingman Zach Byrd, who normally gets the bulk of his points inside the lane, hit a pair of three-pointers on the way to 16 points.

Curtis Washington, another outside ace, had 12 points, including 3 threepointers and fellow senior Kelsey Hubbard, who is starting to shake the rust of his month-long absence due to injury, compiled 11 points and 4 assists.

But perhaps the most exciting player on the court was West Memphis junior point guard Cavin Paige, who dished out 8 assists against only 3 turnovers.

Playing at a frenetic pace, West Memphis was on pace for nearly 100 points, pouring through 25 points in the first quarter and heading into the half with 46 points.

The hosts put on their fifth mercy-rule of the season when Byrd hit a layup , following a Prackett three-ball, to make it 76-46 with 7:17 to play in the contest.

'Our ball movement was superb today,' Brown added. 'I was also very pleased with the defense we played.'

Searcy suffered 17 turnovers, and it likely would have been more had the clock not been nonstop the final seven-plus minutes.

West Memphis outrebounded Searcy 27-17 and held the Lions to 18 of 48 shooting from the field (.375 percentage).

By Billy Woods