HOROSCOPE

For Tuesday, February 20, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) This is a wonderful day to research anything, because you're in the right frame of mind. You will be steady, persevering and you won't overlook details!

Afriend who is older or more experienced, or perhaps a member of a group, can help you today. Listen to their advice. (You have nothing to lose.)

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Discussions with bosses, parents and VIPs will be productive today. They will be impressed with how realistic and down-to-earth you are. They like your practicality!

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) This is a great day to study! You also will make good strides when dealing with publishing, the media, medicine and the law, because your mind is so focused.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Issues related to banking, inheritances and shared property can be addressed today, because you're in a practical frame of mind. Roll up your sleeves and dig in!

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Conversations with partners and close friends will be of a serious nature today. This is a good day to discuss the division of labor or how to share expenses.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) You won't mind doing routine work today, because you are focused and ready to work hard. Furthermore, you will not overlook details, which means your work will be correct.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) This is a good day to discuss the care and education of children. You also might discuss the practical applications of sports events and anything to do with the arts or perhaps a future vacation.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Family discussions will be productive today. They especially might focus on how to tackle home repairs or make improvements to where you live.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Because you're in a practical frame of mind today, you want to deal with practical, down-to-earth issues. Short trips and important tasks will be on your to-do list.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) If out shopping today, you will be interested only in buying long-lasting, practical items. You'll be very thrifty with your money! Likewise, you will avoid waste and try to save a penny.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Today you are concerned with down-to-earth, real, tangible matters. (Nothing pie-in-the-sky.) You might want to clean up your surroundings to feel better organized.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are helpful, responsible and creative. You are modest and generally like to go with the flow so you don't make waves. It's time to get a better understanding of who you are. Explore meditation, yoga or other disciplines. This also is a year of teaching and learning. What you learn this year will be crucial for your progress and success next year.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)