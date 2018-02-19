Lady Patriots conquer Warriors

Marion held Little Rock Hall to just 28 percent shooting from the field in the second half

The Marion Lady Patriots entered the second half of Saturday’s 6A-East Conference Tournament game against Little Rock Hall down 31-26. Just 15 seconds into the third quarter, on the Lady Pats first possession, Marion senior Angel Davie came out swinging, knocking down a three-ball to pull her team within the Hall Warriors 31-29.

It was Davie’s first threepointer and only second made shot of the contest. However, unbeknownst to either side, it foreshadowed the conclusion of Marion’s 58-52 victory over Hall (12-14 overall, six-seed).

With 2:10 remaining in the final frame and Marion holding a slim 53-47 lead, Davie once again connected from three-point land, this time just beyond the top of the key, and gave the Lady Patriots (14-14, threeseed) an insurmountable 56-48 advantage with just 1:15 left to play.

Though Marion’s offense certainly heated up in the second half, sinking 9-of-17 shots in the third stanza and shooting 47 percent from the field in the second act, Lady Patriots head coach Shunda Johnson credits the comeback to a team defensive effort which caused 11 second-half turnovers by Hall and saw the Warriors shoot just 7of-25 from the field and a lowly 3-of-8 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter.

“We extended our defense,” Johnson said. “We pressed then we went from a press to a man-toman, trying to give them a different look, trying to wear them down.”

Wearing down the Warriors regularly was Marion junior, the tenacious Tashlee Milow.

Milow once again served as the linchpin of the Marion defense and, though the Marion junior didn’t overload the stat book with only five points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals, she made an impressive in the plays that aren’t recorded, such as altered passes, jump balls and hurried shots.

“She gives us her all, all of the time on the defensive end,” Johnson said of Milow. “We’re glad she’s on our team because she can create havoc, especially with the person that’s dribbling the ball.” Saturday, that ball-handler that Milow haunted was Hall point guard Allexias Adams, who was limited to 13 points and had a hand in most of the Warriors 19 total turnovers.

“She makes a lot of good decisions for that team,” Johnson said of Adams. “So, I thought we should put a little more ball pressure on her and she would kind of toss the ball up or see if we could make a play off of her defensively. We did a good job of applying ball pressure because the ball pressure was the key to it today.”

But while the Marion defensive pressure and Davie’s shots from the perimeter were what ended up sealing the victory for the Lady Patriots, it was the post-play of Marion junior Mikiya McAdory that kept the home team hanging around to make the late run. The Marion center scored early and often, racking up nine points in a first quarter that saw Marion trail Hall 16-15 and a team-leading 14 points at the final buzzer.

“(Assistant) Coach (Ronaldo) Clay told them earlier that our post-play was much better than theirs,” Johnson said. “They’re actually better jump shooters than we are. I think we can still shoot the ball. We just don’t shoot it. We try to go inside first, which is fine. But, McAdory made herself available and the guards sent her the correct pass.”

McAdory also hauled in seven rebounds in the win, but it was Marion sophomore Joi Montgomery who led the Lady Patriots on the glass and barley missed a post-season double-double with nine points and 13 rebounds.

“She likes to go get it,” Johnson said. “A lot of it is, she wants it. We’re glad that she wants to go get it because she’ll come form the other side to get it. That’s how hungry she is for that basketball, and we need those rebounds. We need those rebounds every time we play defense. We need to get a rebound every single time.”

Also making an impression in the win, Marino senior Morgan Christian pumped in 13 points while snagging three rebounds and Davie finished with 10 points, including those two timely threes.

What does the Marion get for their victory? An almost three-and-a-half-hour drive to Mountain Home High School this Tuesday to take on the Bombers (14-13, two-seed) who defeated the seventh seeded Pine Bluff Zebras (8-13) 47-32 this past Saturday.

Despite the long travel Johnson says she is unfazed and simply focused on preparing the Lady Patriots to be at the top of their game upon arrival.

“We’re still going to have the same amount of time when we get off the bus,” Johnson said. “We’re going to get there and play and try to play our best basketball.” Tuesday’s tip-off between Marion and Mountain Home is slated for 6:00 p.m.

By Collins Peeples