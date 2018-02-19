News Briefs

– Monday, Feb. 19 at 6 p.m. at 812 E. Broadway, West Memphis. In celebration of Black History Month Dr. David Acey will be the special guest. Mr. Acey is a retired assistant professor of African American Rhetoric and Interracial Communication at the University of Memphis.

• Crittenden County Open House – At the Courthouse Thursday, Feb. 22 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

• West Memphis Chamber of Commerce Banquet – Thursday, Feb. 22.

• DeltaARTS Auditions – “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” Performances are Friday, March 2 at 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. and on Saturday, March 3 at 7 p.m. at the Marion Performing Arts Center.

• Bicycle Race Between The Bridges – Saturday, Feb. 24 at the Big River Crossing Arkansas Trailhead. 18-33 mile gravel grinder (distance depending on category). go to racebetweenthebridges.raceso nline.com

• St. Michael Catholic School Auction – The annual St. Michael Catholic School Auction will take place Saturday, March 3 beginning at 6 p.m. at Meadowbrook Country Club in West Memphis. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at St. Michael’s school office. There will be lots of awesome goods up for grabs during a live auction, silent auction and raffle drawing. Food, drinks, dancing and fun! Also auctioning vacation spots! For more information call 870-7351730.

• Families in Transition Soup Sunday – Sunday, March 11 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Tacker’s Shake Shack, 409 Military Rd., Marion. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. For an additional $2 donation you will be entered into a drawing for an Acoustic Guitar signed by country music star Ricky Skaggs or a Print and Album by rockstar Sammy Hagar! Tickets can be purchased by contacting one of our Families in Transition Board Members or by calling 870-732-4077.

• 2nd Annual Marion Countryside Ride – Saturday, April 7 beginning at the Courthouse Square at 8:30 a.m. Registration desk open at 7:30 a.m. Fun family bike ride to benefit the Marion Chamber of Commerce. Choose from 4 mile, 14 mile or 48 mile ride. $40 for adults, $20 for kids, registration includes T-shirt, swag bag and catered lunch. Contact Tracy Brick at the Marion Chamber of Commerce at 870-7396041 or www.marionarchamber. org to register.

• Let’s Clean Up Earle Day – Sponsored by the Mid-South Camaro Club Saturday, April 28 at 8 a.m. and ending at 11 a.m. with a family picnic at the square (Commerce and 2nd Street). Games and prizes awarded to the children in attendance. Please volunteer your time, energy and show our love for our city on this special day. To volunteer call the Earle Police Department at 870-792-8900 or Al Elberson EPD at 870-362-0475. The only cost for this family day is your time, a trash bag and your appetite.

• The West Memphis School District's school choice deadline is May 1 – The WMSD's participation in the Arkansas School Choice Act of 2015: Parents and legal guardians of children residing outside of the WMSD who are interested in sending their child/children to the WMSD for the 2018-19 school year may pick up an application at the West Memphis School District Administrative Office located on 301 South Avalon Street. The Public School Choice Act of 2015 provides a process by which parents may apply for the admission of their child to attend a school in a district outside of the district in which the parent resides. The parent must first submit an application to the selected non-resident district. The application must be submitted or postmarked no later than May 1 of the year in which the student would begin the fall semester at the non-resident school district. Applications do not have to be resubmitted for students currently attending the West Memphis School District under the Arkansas Public School Choice Act. This notice complies with all provisions of the Arkansas Public School Choice Act of 2015.

• Agape Bible Class – Through April. Registration is allowed throughout the course. Courses for this semester are The Doctrine of God According to the Old Testament and New Testament Church and It’s Ministries. Classes every Tuesday night from 6 to 8 p.m. Registration fee is $50 and tuition is $400 a semester taught by Dr. James Morganfield Jr. at the Second St. John MB Church, 305 Ingram Blvd., West Memphis. For more information contact Dr. James Morganfield Jr. at 901-229-7748 or Martha Raybon at 870-400-7763.

• Bible Study Fellowship – In-depth, inter-denominational Bible study with the study of Paul’s letter to the Romans. Meetings are at Marion United Methodist Church, 81 Military Road, Marion on Thursday evenings at 6:20 p.m. and there are groups for both men and women. Runs through

May, 2018. Join in at any time. For more information call Pat Nave at 901-288-9716 or Paul Nave at 901-2871343.

Crittenden County NAACP Monthly Meeting