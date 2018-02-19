Patriots stumble on road to Zebras

Marion missed six free throws in the second half, eventually losing to Pine Bluff by four points

Things couldn’t have started better for the Marion Patriots (13-15 overall last Saturday in the first-round of the 6A-East Conference playoffs, but alas the game ended in a dumbfounding 71-65 roadloss to the Pine Bluff Zebras (16-9).

With super sophomore Detrick Reeves returning from an injured ankle and knocking down five points in the opening frame, Marion jetted out to a 2512 lead over the Zebras and entered the second quarter with ample confidence.

That confidence would be short lived however, as Reeves and Marion senior Taylor Brown quickly found themselves with two fouls a piece and were forced to take a sabbatical on the Patriots bench.

With the two Patriots starters off the court, the Zebras raced on to a 22-12 run, cutting Marion’s lead to a shallow four points at the halftime break.

“We were playing with a lot of energy and, I don’t know, we got a couple of fouls called,” said Marion head coach Nathan Clayborn. “Then it kind of went downhill once we got in that foul trouble…They outrebounded us and started beating us to little 50- 50 balls, all that kind of stuff.”

“I don’t know how we lost that game, but we lost,” Clayborn added.

The play of Pine Bluff senior point guard Kendrick Thorn played a part in it. Thorn tied his teammate senior Harris Martin with a team-high 17 points. The duo’s performance was great enough to nullify a gamehigh 21 points by Marion junior Tristan Haymon.

What really hurt the Patriots though were free throws. Pine Bluff knocked down 12-20 shots from the charity stripe on the night but shot 10-for-13 from the free throw line in the second half. In comparison, the around to make the late run. The Marion center scored early and often, racking up nine points in a first quarter that saw Marion trail Hall 16-15 and a team-leading 14 points at the final buzzer.

“(Assistant) Coach (Ronaldo) Clay told them earlier that our post-play was much better than theirs,” Johnson said. “They’re actually better jump shooters than we are. I think we can still shoot the ball. We just don’t shoot it. We try to go inside first, which is fine. But, McAdory made herself available and the guards sent her the correct pass.”

McAdory also hauled in seven rebounds in the win, but it was Marion sophomore Joi Montgomery who led the Lady Patriots on the glass and barley missed a post-season double-double with nine points and 13 rebounds.

“She likes to go get it,” Johnson said. “A lot of it is, she wants it. We’re glad that she wants to go get it because she’ll come form the other side to get it. That’s how hungry she is for that basketball, and we need those rebounds. We need those rebounds every time we play defense. We need to get a rebound every single time.”

Also making an impression in the win, Marino senior Morgan Christian pumped in 13 points while snagging three rebounds and Davie finished with 10 points, including those two timely threes.

What does the Marion get for their victory? An almost three-and-a-half-hour drive to Mountain Home High School this Tuesday to take on the Bombers (14-13, two-seed) who defeated the seventh seeded Pine Bluff Zebras (8-13) 47-32 this past Saturday.

Despite the long travel Johnson says she is unfazed and simply focused on preparing the Lady Patriots to be at the top of their game upon arrival.

“We’re still going to have the same amount of time when we get off the bus,” Johnson said. “We’re going to get there and play and try to play our best basketball.” Tuesday’s tip-off between Marion and Mountain Home is slated for 6:00 p.m.

By Collins Peeples