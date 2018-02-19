When you really think about it, time is like a vapor, Part 1

Local Commentary I was just sitting here, letting my mind go back to another time after reading about God taking home a lady by the name of Mrs. Hemphill who was a teacher in school back when I was going. So I started letting my mind go back to a very different time, when things were so much simpler than they are today, and thinking about what the Bible says about your time here on this Earth being like a vapor and only here for a little while.

I remember as if it was just yesterday that she was walking the halls of what is now West Junior High, and she was a very outgoing person that all the kids just loved, and that started me to thinking and it made me want to go even farther back to a time that I grew up in, and my mind is still clear enough that it lets me think about that time, and there was not a lot of money in my family, as well as just about most every other family back then, and in my case a lot of that for me was mostly because my dad died when I was around eight years old, so to say that things were more down to earth would be an understatement to say the least.

But let me say this — there was an abundant amount of love in my family, which I think is primarily missing in today's families, because life itself just pushes you fast down that highway, but in my case, my dear old Mother gave to me and the rest a lot more love than she should have been able to give with all the things that took place back then.

Now some of the things that I'm talking about will bring some laughter to some of you that are young and will never understand what I'm talking about, and probably if you live to be a hundred you never will, but then there will be others that have some of the same type memories that I have as I look back over my life. Now the things that a lot of young people have to think about today is when they will be able to get that new I phone like the one that their brother or sister has so that they can get on about doing all that texting so they don't have to carry on a one-on-one personal conversation with someone.

With me, I remember one of my worries was to make sure and hide my tire really good after I had spent most of the day rolling it everywhere I went that day, so I just had to have a very special place so that no one would take it while I was asleep. I know that a lot of you know just what I'm talking about because you just might have had one also and then there are some that might be thinking, “what in the world could this old guy be talking about when he said he had a tire?” Because just look around, they are everywhere. Well when I was in this time of my young life you didn't have the money to buy whatever you wanted like they do today, and today when you don't have the money you just put it on the credit card so during these times you just made do with whatever you could come up with to entertain yourself, unlike today when a young one wants something they usually get it. So back during my young life you would find an old car tire that someone had pulled off of a car and make it your plaything that you could roll every where you walked or ran and always thought of it as your car or as the young kids today might think, a new cell phone. I mean you rolled that thing everywhere and then when you got to whereever you were going you kept your eye on it so that no one would take it and I'm talking about an old tire with most of the tread gone but you’ve got to understand it meant a lot to you and even sometimes you would luck out and get a white side wall, so that made you the envy of a lot the others.

I get caught up in my thoughts and I can even today hear some of my friends say boy I bet you think you are something now that you got a white side wall and you would just grin and put that chest out and roll it on down that gravel road that you lived on. I know it wasn't worth much but at that time of my life it was no different than someone today owning a 2018 Cadillac with all the bells and whistles and not ever leaving the keys in it while you were inside a store somewhere.

There is an old saying that has been around a lot longer than I have and that would be you can't miss something that you have never had and if you think about it for minute that still holds true today. Now when you saw something that you liked that's not to say that you never wanted it because like with a lot of things today you always find something that you want and feel like you just can't live without.

I remember back during that period of my life I taught myself how to swim by swimming in a ditch somewhere or even some of the bar pits over behind the levee and after you got passed the dog paddle stage and could do the over hand then you and a bunch of your friends would walk all the way over to the Mississippi River and jump in and swim all over and with you being so young you never thought about being afraid or the danger that was present. If my precious mother had known just some of the things I did she would probably have had a heart attack but back then that was just the things that you did.

Anyway I don't want to bore you with my life so many years a go but if you will just bear with me I want you to walk down my memory lane with me and maybe at the end you might see all your blessings that you have in your life in a complete different light. Part 2 and 3 is on the way so don't give up on me and at the end of this line of writings I will make a point to all of it. Love to all of you in Christ.

Bill McFerrin is a West Memphis man with some things to say and a certain way of saying them.

By Bill McFerrin