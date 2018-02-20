Blue Devils set for postseason rematch with Zebras

West Memphis lost to Pine Bluff by three points in last year’s state tournament

WM School District Last year the West Memphis boys had high hopes for a deep run in the Class 6A state tournament. Heading into the event at Lake Hamilton High School the Blue Devils were armed with an impressive 24-5 record.

But the Blue Devils were out of synch from the start of their first-round game against Pine Bluff and ended up losing 4744 in overtime.

Tonight, West Memphis and new head coach Marcus Brown have a chance to erase some of the memory of that game one year ago. Pine Bluff invades Lehr Arena tonight to take on the Blue Devils in the semifinals of the 6A-East Conference Tournament.

Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.

'They got us last year,' said Brown, whose team this season is cruising along at a 25-2 clip with the No. 1 seed in the league tournament. 'We didn't meet the challenge.

We didn't meet the intensity that (Pine Bluff) brought. Rest assured, we're going to be prepared for this one.'

Elsewhere, the West Memphis girls will travel to Jonesboro tonight for a semifinal game against the top-seeded Lady Hurricane.

On the boys front, the Blue Devils look like a steam-roller that will be very tough to stop in the postseason. They are coming off last Saturday's 86-58 trouncing of Searcy in the first-round game at Lehr Arena.

Balanced scoring is the Blue Devils' staple this season. For opposing teams who focus their attention on sophomore Chris Moore, hailed by many coaches in Arkansas as the best lowpost player in the state, they are met with an array of players who can either beat you off the dribble or just shoot (and make) three-pointers all night.

Against Searcy, the hotshooting Blue Devils sank 30 of 52 shots overall from the field, including a 9 of 16 showing from beyond the arc.

Teams all season have overlooked senior guard C.J. Prackett, who wasn't even in the game plan all season as a junior. But his hard work last summer has primed him for not just starting status, but as a huge scoring threat from beyond the perimeter.

Prackett scored a gamehigh 19 points against Searcy.

Pine Bluff got to the semifinals after last Saturday's 71-65 comeback victory over Marion. 'They are scrappy,' Brown said of the Zebras. 'They're going to come in here and try to smack us first. They play hard.'

The Lady Devils (15-13) played Jonesboro very tough just a few weeks ago at Don Riggs Gymnasium, losing 4742.

The Jonesboro girls used a 3-2 zone to slow down West Memphis' leading scorer, sophomore Aryah Hazley, who only had 3 first-half points before ending up with 14 points.

Tonight's winners will advance to Saturday's championship round.

Losers will head to the consolation round bracket for third place.

By Billy Woods