For Wednesday, February 21, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Be careful about shopping. Ideally, you should spend money only on food or gas today. If you shop for anything else, you might regret it.

The Moon is in your sign for most of today, but it is looseygoosey! This is why you feel indecisive and adrift. However, you are very creative today.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Take it easy today. Run away and hide somewhere if you can. However, with the Sun high in your chart, you likely will be high-viz!

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) This is a wonderful day for a frank, honest discussion with a friend, especially a female acquaintance. Don't agree to anything important. Just hang out.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) If others approach you to take on increased responsibilities today, tell them you will get back to them tomorrow. Don't volunteer for anything. Avoid making any important decisions.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Feelings of escape are strong today, which is why you want to leave work early or run away and join the circus. Explore what you can of the world around you. Spend money only on gas or food.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Postpone important decisions about inheritances and shared property until tomorrow. Just fill your databank today. 'Just the facts, ma'am.'

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) You will enjoy conversations with loved ones today, because life is a bit silly and goofy. Just relax. Postpone important decisions until tomorrow. Take things easy.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Today you might be plagued with shortages and silly little mistakes. Just go with the flow, because all of this is minor. Postpone important decisions until tomorrow.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) This is a wonderful, creative day for you! You will make great strides if you work in the arts, the entertainment world or the hospitality industry. Enjoy playful times with children.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) If you can relax at home and just cocoon for a while – do it. Today is full of minor mistakes. Furthermore, people are indecisive.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) This is a poor day for important decisions. It's also a poor day to change your mind about something that was important. Just go along with what's happening and make your important decisions tomorrow.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are concerned about the welfare of others. You have a strong sense of what you believe and what you value. This year is a power year! Big decisions and major achievements! Think success, power and money! It's time to reap the benefits of the past decade. Expect to attain aspects of leadership in all your relationships with others. Activity is key!

