Lady Patriots prepare for Bombers

The three- seed Lady Patriots travel over three hours away tonight to face the two- seed, Mountain Home

Don’t look now, but the current Arkansas 6A Girls Basketball State Champion Marion Lady Patriots appear to be heating up at exactly the right time.

Marion (14-14 overall) heads into tonight’s 6AEast Conference semifinal round contest against Mountain Home (14-13) having won four of their last five games, with the Lady Patriots only loss in that stretch coming in the form of a 51-49 stumble on the road to Paragould (15-12).

With an even win-loss margin on the season, Marion’s recent success is deceptive, even to head coach Shunda Johnson.

“I guess I hadn’t looked at it like that,” Johnson said.

“We’re just trying to get to .500 and above .500.”

Upon reflection, Johnson credits the Lady Patriots recent success to the players improved understand of Johnson’s defensive scheme and a more aggressive team approach on the glass.

“Our defensive rotation has gotten better,” Johnson said. “Our defensive rotation was not very good in the beginning of September… I think, overall, we’ve been doing soundly rebounding. I think the overall rebounding from every position has gotten better. That makes a difference when we limit other people and get another opportunity for us to score.”

If Marion, the three-seed in the 6A-East Conference tournament, is to break that .500 threshold, it will take a victory over the two-seed Mountain Home Bombers tonight.

That means the Lady Patriots rebounding must once again be above average and that Marion must contain the perimeter against a Bombers team that likes to drop in shots from beyond the threepoint line. “Everybody on their team blocks out,” Johnson said.

“They’re not huge as far as height. They’re not very tall. They may have one girls that is 5-foot-7, but everybody else just does an excellent job of buying in and boxing out. They limit you to one shot. So, what we need our girls to do is to fight through. I don’t like for us to get boxed out. We need to keep moving. Keep moving, because if we stand still then we’re a really easy target to box out.”

“We would like to speed them up, but right now we want to play as much containment as possible,” Johnson added of limiting Mountain Home’s threepoint game. “We want to contain that outside jumper. Instead of them shooting the three-ball, we want them to score a twopointer because we can match them two-for-two.

Our three-ball, hopefully Angel (Davie) will be on tomorrow. Tashlee (Milow) has knocked it down and KW (Kaia Williams) has knocked it down. But, as far as being consistent, we haven’t been very consistent with the three-ball. So, if we can trade two for two instead of three for two, I think we’ll be in a good position.”

On paper, the Lady Patriots would seem to have an advantage, scoring an average of 55.5 points per game while allowing an average of 49 points per contest and the Bombers scoring just 45.7 points per game. A methodical offensive approach by Mountain Home and effective rebounding have limited other opponents, however, to just 40.8 points per contest.

Though Mountain Home plays almost three-and-ahalf hours away, the two teams did square up earlier in the season on November 30th in the Knockout Tournament, a contest which ended in the Bombers favor, 54-36.

As Marion prepares to defend their state championship and holds victories in four of their last five and five of their last seven games, comparisons could be made to last year’s team which flirted with the .500 mark before coming together as a team and earning a state championship.

Johnson says, however, this year’s squad isn’t there just yet.

“We’re still struggling to execute in the half-court set as effectively as I would like, but they’re trying,” Johnson said. “We’re a little bit behind from last year because we had girls who were able to execute immediately. That being said, what we have now is a group of girls who are getting there. They haven’t quit arrived, but they’re getting there.”

The winner of Marion vs. Mountain Home moves on to the 6A-East Conference Championship Game on February 24th to take on the winner of West Memphis vs. Jonesboro.

Jonesboro defeated West Memphis both times the two teams met up in the regular season, the first time by a score of 59-31 and the second by a much slimmer margin of 47-42.

Marion and Mountain Home are slated to tip-off at 6:00 tonight in Mountain Home.

By Collins Peeples