News Briefs

The Evening Times prints briefs about events for organizations, schools and governmental agencies. News briefs are accepted at the Times office, by fax at 735- 1020 or by e- mail news@ theeveningtimes. com. Always include contact information.

– At the Courthouse Thursday, Feb. 22 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

• West Memphis Chamber of Commerce Banquet – Thursday, Feb. 22.

• DeltaARTS Auditions – “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” Performances are Friday, March 2 at 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. and on Saturday, March 3 at 7 p.m. at the Marion Performing Arts Center.

• Bicycle Race Between The Bridges – Saturday, Feb. 24 at the Big River Crossing Arkansas Trailhead. 18-33 mile gravel grinder (distance depending on category). Go to racebetweenthebridges.raceso nline.com

• St. Michael Catholic School Auction – The annual St. Michael Catholic School Auction will take place Saturday, March 3 beginning at 6 p.m. at Meadowbrook Country Club in West Memphis. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at St. Michael’s school office. There will be lots of awesome goods up for grabs during a live auction, silent auction and raffle drawing. Food, drinks, dancing and fun! Also auctioning vacation spots! For more information call 870-7351730.

• Families in Transition Soup Sunday – Sunday, March 11 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Tacker’s Shake Shack, 409 Military Rd., Marion. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. For an additional $2 donation you will be entered into a drawing for an Acoustic Guitar signed by country music star Ricky Skaggs or a Print and Album by rockstar Sammy Hagar! Tickets can be purchased by contacting one of our Families in Transition Board Members or by calling 870-732-4077.

• 2nd Annual Marion Countryside Ride – Saturday, April 7 beginning at the Courthouse Square at 8:30 a.m. Registration desk open at 7:30 a.m. Fun family bike ride to benefit the Marion Chamber of Commerce. Choose from 4 mile, 14 mile or 48 mile ride. $40 for adults, $20 for kids, registration includes T-shirt, swag bag and catered lunch. Contact Tracy Brick at the Marion Chamber of Commerce at 870-7396041 or www.marionarchamber. org to register.

• Let’s Clean Up Earle Day – Sponsored by the Mid-South Camaro Club Saturday, April 28 at 8 a.m. and ending at 11 a.m. with a family picnic at the square (Commerce and 2nd Street). Games and prizes awarded to the children in attendance. Please volunteer your time, energy and show our love for our city on this special day. To volunteer call the Earle Police Department at 870-792-8900 or Al Elberson EPD at 870-362-0475. The only cost for this family day is your time, a trash bag and your appetite.

• Agape Bible Class – Through April. Registration is allowed throughout the course. Courses for this semester are The Doctrine of God According to the Old Testament and New Testament Church and It’s Ministries. Classes every Tuesday night from 6 to 8 p.m. Registration fee is $50 and tuition is $400 a semester taught by Dr. James Morganfield Jr. at the Second St. John MB Church, 305 Ingram Blvd., West Memphis. For more information contact Dr. James Morganfield Jr. at 901-229-7748 or Martha Raybon at 870-400-7763.

• Bible Study Fellowship – In-depth, inter-denominational Bible study with the study of Paul’s letter to the Romans. Meetings are at Marion United Methodist Church, 81 Military Road, Marion on Thursday evenings at 6:20 p.m. and there are groups for both men and women. Runs through

May, 2018. Join in at any time. For more information call Pat Nave at 901-288-9716 or Paul Nave at 901-2871343.

• Total Deliverance Food Program – Supper served Monday-Friday after school at 3:15/snacks 4:15-5 p.m. Saturdays and days of no school from 12 noon-1:15 p.m. at 400 Commerce St., Earle. New Bethel MB Church, 11 Swindle Rd., Earle Supper will be served every Wednesday from 7 p.m./snack at 7:45-8:15 p.m. Lion of the Tribe of Judah, 105 Sneed St., Marked Tree Supper will be served from 7:45 p.m./snack at 8:30-9:30 p.m. Every Sunday from 12 p.m./ snack 1:15 p.m.

• Families in Transition – provides support groups for victims of domestic violence as well as teen dating violence. We also provide 'Safe Dates' Adolescent Dating Abuse Prevention Curriculum to schools, youth groups and any organization focusing on youth ages 12 and up. If you are interested in attending a support group or participating in 'Safe Dates', please contact Nyya Denson at 870-7324077. All services are provided free of charge through State and Federal funding.

• All Former St. John AME Family Members – We are going to celebrate 100 years in 2018. Please contact Blessing Thru Faith, 5169 College/Waverly R., Proctor. Wanting all the pictures and history you can help us with for the museum. Call 870735-5077 or 870-732-1213 and please leave a message. Pastors L. B. Hodges

• Child and Adult Care Food Program – The 15th Street Child Care Development Center is participating in the Child and Adult Food Program. This will provide meals to all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals are provided at 130 South 14th Street in West Memphis. The program will provide breakfast, lunch and a p.m. snack, Monday-Friday.

• Woolfolk Public Library Story Hour – Come enjoy stories, crafts and a snack at the library, 100 N. Currie St., Marion every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

• Al-Anon & Alateen meetings – Mondays at 8 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. at 1233 Park Drive, West Memphis. Call 870-635-9155. Go to www.ar.al-anon.alateen.org.

• Edmondson Councilmembers Meeting – Meeting permanently changed to 9 a.m. every 2nd Monday of the month.

• Hughes High School 1972 Class Reunion – The Hughes High School Class of 1972 is planning their 46th class reunion for the Memorial Day weekend in 2018. Planning meetings are being held the third Saturday of each month at the Anthonyville MB Church, 1961 Hwy. 147 S., Proctor. All class members are asked to attend. For further information on these meetings and the reunion please contact Claudette D. Dubois at 870792-7648.

• Fish Fry the Last Friday in each month – VFW Post 5225, 406 S. Avalon, West Memphis. Eat in or carry out.

• American Legion Post 53 – Fish fry 1st Friday of every month. Food served from 5-8 p.m. Karaoke every Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. Bingo Monday’s at 7 p.m., 150 Legion Road. 735-8803.

• Arkansas State University Degree Center – Offering admission, advising, and scholarship information/assistance for students interested in attending Arkansas State University-Jonesboro on the ASU Mid-South campus. Students can major in Criminology, Business, Nursing, or Education and live locally. Assistance is available Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information call, Kennidi Ridgell, Degree .

• Volunteer Drivers Needed – Jim Fiveash, the commander of the American Legion Post 53 needs Volunteer Van Drivers to transport veterans who live in Crittenden County to their VA appointments at the Memphis VA Medical Center and the new Primary Clinic in East Memphis. A 10 passenger transportation van will be furnished by the VA. For requirements and information contact Patrick Kennedy, LCSW, at 901-523-8990, ext. 5540.

• American Red Cross Volunteers Needed – Join the Crittenden County Disaster Action Team (DAT). For volunteer requirements and more information contact Crittenden County DAT Captain Steve Porter at 901495-4177.

• Feeding/Mentoring Program – Free Food at Barton Court Apartments for ages 5-18 sponsored by USDA At Risk Program 3:15 Supper/4:15 Snack.

• Charity Bingo – At the VFW on South Avalon Friday and Saturday early games at 6:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7:30 p.m. Food served at concession counter. $100 games, 4 jackpots and a winner take all. Free meal one Saturday of each month. For information call 735-9102.

• National Sultana Disaster Museum – Open Thursday’s, Friday’s and Saturday’s from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 2 until 4 p.m. at 104 Washington St. across from the county court house. Donation of $5 for adults and $3 for children.

• Good Neighbor Love CenterAnnual Canned Food Drive – Accepting non-perishable food items Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 709 E. Broadway. For more information call 870-735-0870.

• West Memphis Senior Life Center Food Bank – Every third Thursday at 318 W. Tyler, West Memphis. Registration 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Lunch served 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. For information call 870-702-7738.

• NAMI Arkansas Support Group – 2nd Friday of each month at 11 a.m. The location is Mid-South Health Systems, 905 N. 7th St., West Memphis. For more information contact Charlotte Wade at cwade@mshs.org.

• ASU Mid-South Financial Aid – Apply for financial aid for the fall semester online at https://fafsa.ed.gov/ (school code is 015862) or at the campus. Call 870-733-6729 for more information.

• Seeking Volunteers – West Memphis Health & Rehab, 610 S. Avalon St. is seeking volunteers for Saturday through Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. If interested stop in or call Amy Lovely or Sandra Darden at 735-4543.

• LEPC Meetings – 4th Tuesday of each month at 10:30 a.m. at the Comfort Inns and Suites.

• The Church Nurse – Health Ministry, 208 Shoppingway Blvd., Suite E, (next to HR Block), every Thursday 6 to 8 p.m. Healthy lifestyle support group.

• Free Tai Chi Practice – Excellent to develop balance. No experience necessary. 5 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays. Marion United Methodist Church. 870-739-3434

• HYPE-Helping Young People Excel – Seeking individuals interested in being considered for Board Members. E-mail resume to hypeoutreachbusiness@gmail .com. For more information contact Terry Wilson at 870514-0515.

• Dunbar Creative Learning Center – Infant and Toddler Program Ages 6 weeks to 36 months at 320 Lee St., Earle (behind the church). Open Monday through Friday. For more information call Mrs. Sharla Chase at 870-5147373.

• Free Aerobics Classes – First United Methodist Church, 215 N. Missouri, West Memphis. Monday and Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m. Bring hand weights and mats if you have them. For more info, call (870) 735-1805

Crittenden County Open House